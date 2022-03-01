ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska, Ohio, Washington, D.C., removed from Chicago COVID-19 travel advisory for unvaccinated people

By Alice Yin, Chicago Tribune
Travelers walk between terminals at O'Hare International Airport in November after the Thanksgiving weekend. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Two states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands were removed Tuesday from Chicago’s optional travel advisory for unvaccinated people.

Nebraska and Ohio are the latest states removed, meaning there are now 47 states and one territory on the list of domestic areas from which unvaccinated travelers are urged to take extra COVID-19 precautions.

Illinois is not included in the list because officials do not want to restrict intrastate travel. Children under age 5 are exempt because they are not yet eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, but the adults they are traveling with must be inoculated.

The changes to the travel advisory come as the city lifted its mask mandate and proof-of-vaccination requirement for most indoor settings this week. But federal mask requirements remain in public transportation and airports.

The advisory’s latest guidance calls for unvaccinated people to test for COVID-19 one to three days before leaving Chicago and three to five days after they return to the city. They must also quarantine for five days upon coming back to Chicago regardless of the test result.

States get on the travel advisory if they track more than 15 daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. Thirteen more states could get off the list next week, as they have already dipped below that threshold.

Meanwhile, Illinois’ daily case rate is at 14.7 per 100,000 residents, while Chicago’s is 7.6.

The most recent city data shows an average of 206 cases per day and a positivity rate of 1.1%.

