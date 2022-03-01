ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How Batman Pull From Russia Theaters Could Impact Box Office

By Emma Mayer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The film is still likely to make somewhere between $100 million and $125 million at the domestic box office this...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Jared Leto
KING 5

How Russia's invasion of Ukraine could impact Washington

WASHINGTON, USA — Washington's congressional delegation said there will be immediate impacts and potential long-range local changes as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Here at home, this will affect us because we're basically not going to be able to travel and have shipping move through certain...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warnermedia#Box Office#Russian
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
821K+
Followers
84K+
Post
761M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy