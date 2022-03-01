ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico Won't Sanction Russia in Order to Maintain 'Good Relations'

By Aaron McDade
Newsweek
 6 days ago
The announcement came a day after Mexico's president and tourism minister said that Mexico would not follow the EU in blocking Russian airlines at its...

