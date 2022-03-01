Mexico Won't Sanction Russia in Order to Maintain 'Good Relations'
The announcement came a day after Mexico's president and tourism minister said that Mexico would not follow the EU in blocking Russian airlines at its...www.newsweek.com
The announcement came a day after Mexico's president and tourism minister said that Mexico would not follow the EU in blocking Russian airlines at its...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1