Central Oregon Retired Educators Association show it's better to serve and not be served

Central Oregon Retired Educators Association is one of the most active units in the state of Oregon

"It is better to serve and not to be served," is a motto from the Oregon Retired Educators Association.

It is common for educators from all parts of education to continue serving beyond retirement, and Mary Reed, who has been retired from the Crook County School District for 24 years and is the president for Unit 13 of the Central Oregon Retired Educator's Association (COREA).

"There are 11 active units in Oregon right now," said Reed. "We are probably one of the most active units in Oregon."

She indicated that their group meets on the third Monday each month, September through May. Although they meet at the Zion Lutheran Church in Redmond, Reed and other Prineville members are part of Unit 13, in addition to members from Jefferson and Deschutes County. The membership is open to any person who has been employed in any educational institution or in the field of education.

The purpose of the association is to promote the social and economic welfare of retired educators, to afford opportunity for investigation of, expression of and interchange of information and opinions upon subjects of special interest to retired educators. It is also an organizational framework through which retired educators can continue a life of service to fellow members, active colleagues and to their communities.

COREA is a federation of local units, of persons qualified for membership, with a board of directors and an executive committee to accomplish their purposes. Each unit is self-supporting.

When members of Unit 13 congregate each month, they have a number of projects that they collaborate to accomplish for their communities. Projects include a yearly scholarship, which is given to a Central Oregon Community College student who is majoring in education. The amount can vary but is usually at least $500.

Throughout the year, birthday cards are sent to clients at the Opportunity Center in Redmond. At Christmas, gifts are purchased for all of the clients and presented to the clients by Santa at their annual party.

Other projects include donations to the Cancer Infusion Center and Dialysis Center in Redmond, including lap ropes for the cancer patients during infusions and donations of magazines and books. At meetings, boxes of granola bars and jars of peanut butter are collected from the members. Granola bars are given to schools in the tri-county area and peanut butter is given to Jericho's Table.

The group is also involved in a project called "Stitchers Limited," where they make girls dresses and boys shorts from pillowcases to donate to children in a mission in Africa, through missionary Linda Sharp in Cote d'lvoire.

Although the group did not meet during the 2021 year due to COVID, their most recent meeting was very productive, with the members putting together mugs for the bus drivers and transportation staff at the Crook County School District. The mugs were personalized for each staff members, including some goodies inside each mug. Reed delivered the mugs at a staff meeting on Wednesday morning last week to a surprised, but thankful group of bus drivers.

Sidebar

Currently, Unit 13 of the Association is recruiting members. If interested in joining, or attending a meeting, call Mary Reed at 541-447-6926. Meetings are Third Monday each month at Zion Lutheran Church, Redmond.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.