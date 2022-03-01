Crook County 2022 goals focusing on justice center, Juniper Canyon access

Crook County Judge Seth Crawford optimistic about year that will be busy with infrastructure projects

Crook County government is entering 2022 with an eye toward upcoming infrastructure projects.

The most noteworthy goal going into the upcoming year, according to Crook County Judge Seth Crawford, is construction of a new criminal justice center. The facility will be built on land currently occupied by an abandoned bowling alley. County officials hope to begin demolition of the structure this spring to make room for the new county facility.

"Clearly, the top priority is getting rid of the old bowling alley," Crawford quipped, "and then starting on the justice center. We are so excited that the bond (measure) has passed, and we are really excited that we can provide that infrastructure without raising people's taxes."

Commissioner Brian Barney explained that the inventory of assessed properties is going to grow, primarily because of the expiration of enterprise zone tax abatements currently utilized by the Facebook and Apple data centers, making it possible to fund the building without a residential property tax hike.

The new building would stand three stories tall but its proposed 68,850 square feet would nearly triple the approximately 23,000 square feet of space available at the Crook County Courthouse. Each floor would feature a courtroom of at least 10,000 square feet in size. The first floor would house the Crook County Sheriff's Office and the County Juvenile Department. The District Attorney's Office and Victim's Advocate office would occupy the second floor and public defense would be housed on the third floor. Should the need for more space arise in the future, the building and site design accommodate adding another courtroom to the facility.

Another project of high focus in 2022, a secondary Juniper Canyon access, is not necessarily expected to break ground this year but will prompt county leaders to gather local input.

Commissioner Jerry Brummer is spearheading the project, which he proposed more than 20 years ago during his days as a county planning commissioner. The project has gained new life during his time as commissioner, particularly during the past couple years.

The county developed a road proposal that would enter the Juniper Canyon area from Highway 27 about 1 to 1.5 miles south of the city limits and travel east connecting with Davis Loop about 1.5 to 2 miles from the lower Juniper Canyon Road intersection. The road would be about 1.5 miles long and potentially make use of an existing dirt road that climbs about 300 feet in elevation over the course of about 5/8 of a mile, which would keep the road at less than 6% grade.

The county conducted a survey on the proposed project last year that reached about 2,200 Juniper Canyon residents. Of the approximately 940 people who responded, about 86% expressed concern about the lack of a second access road.

"No decisions have been made," Crawford said. "We are still collecting information from the citizens up there. We don't have a specific date on a meeting, but we will be putting that out when we have a more specific timeframe."

Continuing with the road theme, Crawford said another county goal in 2022 is to ensure that the road department continue work to have "the best roads in Central Oregon."

"Our road department does a great job of keeping our roads up while at the same time keeping a really sharp pencil when it comes to the budget," he said.

Amid these primary goals, Crawford said the county will continue to push for local control regarding such challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic and legislation such as the River Democracy Act, introduced by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon).

"I think too often the state and federal government have thoughts about how we live, but they don't understand how we live," Crawford said.

Nevertheless, the county enters 2022 with a positive outlook as the criminal justice center and Juniper Canyon access efforts continue forward.

"I am really optimistic about this year," Crawford said. "I think there are a lot of really exciting projects going on in this community."

