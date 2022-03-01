Work already under way for the Crooked River Roundup

Roundup queen coronation planned for early April; board reaching out to sponsors

Crook County residents are still routinely awakening to frost and bare tree branches, but the Crooked River Roundup Board is already preparing for the summer.

The Roundup won't launch until June 23, still four months away, but Board President Jason Snider said event leaders already have contractors in place and are reaching out to rekindle relationships with sponsors.

"The goal is to be able to have a successful event," he said, adding that Roundup leaders have a pretty good program that they want to continue to cultivate and grow.

In anticipation of the 2022 Roundup, Snider reflected on the enormous success of the previous year, where people packed the stands elbow-to-elbow in spite of an ongoing pandemic. He acknowledged that the large crowds were fueled in part by the pent-up desire to get out from under quarantine and health restrictions and gather for a good time.

"Last year, we felt, was kind of a unicorn. Everybody was stressed and really eager to get out," he said. "Who knows what this year looks like right now."

Nevertheless, Snider feels like the event has enjoyed some recent momentum and success and Roundup organizers are focused on fine-tuning the event.

The Roundup prep work comes on the downswing of an omicron variant surge and state health leaders pledging to drop an indoor mask mandate by March 31, if not sooner. On the surface, it seems like the Roundup would face few if any COVID restrictions when the event launches in late June, but Snider said they are not assuming that will definitely be the case.

"I think it has got to say in the back of your mind a little bit," he said, "because it can pretty quick that you get the rug pulled out from underneath you. You need to stay aware and have your head on a swivel with those kinds of protocols."

He went on to recall that Roundup organizers put a lot of work last year into hosting the event regardless of what health and safety restrictions they faced, and he believes those efforts could get applied again if necessary.

"I think you have to be prepared a little bit, so we'll be in that mode," Snider said.

The behind-the-scenes work will soon transition to more visible events and reminders that the Roundup is approaching, starting with the Roundup Queen Coronation, which is scheduled for April 9.

Snider said the "launchpad" event will provide people an introduction to the 2022 queen and the grand marshal. Visitors will receive updates on the rodeo and races and they can expect the event to draw rodeo royalty from throughout the state.

Looking ahead, Roundup leaders are embracing a theme that combines the event's 76th anniversary with the celebration of America's bicentennial.

"If you go back to that bicentennial idea of Americana and the Spirit of '76, that is kind of our theme," he said, "really getting back to basics, the spirit of what the rodeo and races are."

