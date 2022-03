The second episode of Worst Roommate Ever takes us through Maribel Ramos’s harrowing story. She was a young woman with a bright future, and it was all ruined by her terrible roommate-turned-murderer. Ramos was on the hunt for a new roommate, and at the time, she thought K.C. Joy was her savior. But instead, he became her killer.

