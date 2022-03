Billy Donovan was still searching. Rightfully so, as the Bulls coach knew that what’s been rolled out the last few weeks just wasn’t good enough. That’s why Donovan and his staff have been in the lab experimenting with new-look lineups and rotations, trying to hold down the fort until players like Lonzo Ball (knee), Alex Caruso (wrist) and Patrick Williams (wrist) are given the green light to return.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO