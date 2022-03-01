ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

VIDEO: Father Saves Unconscious Son From Charging Bull At Texas Rodeo

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSHfO_0eSaNILe00
Photo: Getty Images

Landis Hooks deserves a Father of the Year Award.

Bull-rider Cody Hooks , 18, fell off a bull during a rodeo exhibition event at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, Texas , in February. When he fell off, he remained unconscious on the ground. But the bull was still on a rampage.

As seen in the video Cody shared on Instagram, his father jumped in — literally — to save him. Landis draped his body over Cody, forming a human shield from the bull. Landis even took a hit from the bull.

"No matter what, I'm gonna do what I gotta do for him. ... That's just part of the everyday cowboy life where I come from. Somebody gets down, you gotta help them. But I am glad I was there though. ... I just wanted to make sure that sucker didn’t come back and get on top of him like he was about to," Landis said on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Cody told KXXV what he remembers about the incident.

"The last thing I remember is taking my wrap before nodding my head and that’s about it. From what they all tell me, the bull hit his hip on the side of the bucking shoot and kind of cocked me sideways. His horn hit me right behind the ear in that little knockout spot," he said.

Cody said on Good Morning America he's aware of the risks that come with bull riding.

"I think about it all the time. A lot of people don't like to think about the injuries that happen in bull riding, especially after they get on," he said.

According to KXXV , Cody and Landis are expected to make full recoveries.

You can watch the video and the Hooks' appearance on Good Morning America below :

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KVUE

Central Texas dad jumps into Belton rodeo ring to protect son from raging bull

BELTON, Texas — A Central Texas father's quick decision saved his son's life from a raging bull during a Belton rodeo earlier this month. Cody Hooks, 18-years-old, was thrown from the bull as soon as the gates were open. Video shows him being thrown and left unconscious from the fall as father, Landis Hooks, jumped in the pin to cover his body.
BELTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Belton, TX
Accidents
City
Belton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Belton, TX
Crime & Safety
KCEN

'It instantly ripped off my arm, leg' | Double amputee shares how he's thriving after horrific motorcycle accident

CHINA SPRING, Texas — A year ago last February, former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek was in an accident that made her an amputee, and almost a double amputee. 6 News did a feature story on her that aired last May, but by the time that feature had run, a young man in China Spring who had heard her story, and remembered thinking what a tragedy that was, had become a double amputee himself. Now we share the story of Hunter Jaynes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charging Bull#Bull Riding#Accident#Texas Rodeo#Good Morning America
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

This pregnant dog was unable to give birth, then the vet revealed why

Chris and Mariesa have always loved dogs and already have eight at home. However, the couple believed there is still room for another animal in their home, so they decided to adopt a dog from the animal shelter so that they could have a better life with them. Which dog...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
95.5 KLAQ

Terrifying Moment A Ghost Was Caught On Video At Mountain View HS

We may be months away from Halloween, but this ghost caught on camera at Mountain View High School will scare the bejesus out of you. A shocking video recently shared by a local El Pasoan and reshared by FitFamElPaso shows the terrifying moment where a ghost appears on camera. Mountain...
Anchorage Daily News

Mom files complaint with Tennessee school claiming students got lesson on ‘how to torture a Jew’

After school one day last week, Juniper Russo’s 13-year-old daughter came home and confided in her mother: “I don’t feel safe in Bible class anymore,” she said. The Jewish teen from Chattanooga, Tenn., said her Bible history teacher wrote on the board the transliteration of the Hebrew name for God, a word not traditionally uttered by Jewish people.
EDUCATION
OutThere Colorado

14-year-old boy dies at Montana hot spring resort

A 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Sunday after a potential drowning at the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort in Anaconda, Montana, according to officials. Sheriff Ed Lester from The Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff's Office announced that the incident occurred at about 4 PM on January 28. Crews from the Butte Police...
ANACONDA, MT
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
885
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy