Belton, TX

VIDEO: Father Saves Unconscious Son From Charging Bull At Texas Rodeo

By Dani Medina
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Landis Hooks deserves a Father of the Year Award.

Bull-rider Cody Hooks , 18, fell off a bull during a rodeo exhibition event at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, Texas , in February. When he fell off, he remained unconscious on the ground. But the bull was still on a rampage.

As seen in the video Cody shared on Instagram, his father jumped in — literally — to save him. Landis draped his body over Cody, forming a human shield from the bull. Landis even took a hit from the bull.

"No matter what, I'm gonna do what I gotta do for him. ... That's just part of the everyday cowboy life where I come from. Somebody gets down, you gotta help them. But I am glad I was there though. ... I just wanted to make sure that sucker didn’t come back and get on top of him like he was about to," Landis said on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Cody told KXXV what he remembers about the incident.

"The last thing I remember is taking my wrap before nodding my head and that’s about it. From what they all tell me, the bull hit his hip on the side of the bucking shoot and kind of cocked me sideways. His horn hit me right behind the ear in that little knockout spot," he said.

Cody said on Good Morning America he's aware of the risks that come with bull riding.

"I think about it all the time. A lot of people don't like to think about the injuries that happen in bull riding, especially after they get on," he said.

According to KXXV , Cody and Landis are expected to make full recoveries.

You can watch the video and the Hooks' appearance on Good Morning America below :

PUBLIC SAFETY
