ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Offers Little Protection Against Omicron In Children

By Bill Galluccio
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FIfM1_0eSaMw6j00
Photo: Getty Images

A new study has found that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine provides almost no protection against infection of the Omicron variant in children between the ages of 5 and 11. Researchers from the New York State Department of Health found that a two-dose series of the vaccine was just 12% effective at preventing infection from the Omicron variant.

The vaccine does provide some protection against severe illness and is 48% effective at preventing those who are infected from requiring hospitalization.

The researchers also examined children between the ages of 12 and 17, who were given a higher dosage than younger children, and found that the vaccine's effectiveness fell from 66% to 51% as the Omicron variant surged across the country. The vaccine's effectiveness against hospitalization fell to 73% for that age group.

Based on the results of the study , which has not been peer-reviewed, many health experts are suggesting that children will also need a booster shot to ensure they remain protected against COVID-19 and its variants.

While booster shots for children under the age of 12 have not been authorized by the FDA, doctors are still urging parents to get their kids vaccinated because they do provide protection against severe disease and hospitalization.

"Each parent has to make her or his own decision about whether they want to vaccinate their child," Dr. Cody Meissner , who heads the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, told USA Today . "A perfectly healthy child is very, very unlikely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 – that doesn't mean it's zero, but you have to think carefully about what's in the best interest of the child."

Comments / 5

Brad Legotti
21h ago

💢 Alert 💢 Misinformation 💢 this new experimental gene therapy 💉 are giving people AIDS:💉 Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome 💉🧬💯 FACTs 🕵🏻

Reply(3)
2
Related
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

A Common Over-The-Counter Drug Could Treat Long COVID, Case Study Reports

Two patients with long COVID in California have almost completely alleviated their symptoms by taking daily antihistamines, according to a newly published case report. While the evidence is anecdotal, the remarkable results aren't without precedent, and the authors hope the stories they have detailed can give patients hope and point researchers in the right direction for investigating future treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19 Vaccine#Usa Today
Davenport Journal

Dad, with no prior medical history, has died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease

The 33-year-old dad has reportedly died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease. The man had no prior medical history and the doctors have reportedly agreed that the COVID vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of the autoimmune disease and HLH, his wife said.
LOUISIANA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

3-year-old boy is battling COVID-19 after he apparently contracted the virus while at the hospital for a different medical issue

The 3-year-old boy allegedly contracted the Coronavirus while at the hospital for a different medical issue. His mom took him to the ER after he reportedly aspirated a small piece of an apple which triggered an asthma attack. The boy tested positive for COVID-19, rhinovirus and adenovirus in addition to pneumonia and bacterial infections in his lungs two days after being brought to the hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Vaccine hesitant woman who ‘celebrated’ for not having to get the Covid-19 vaccine after receiving a religious exemption contracts the virus and dies

United States officially passed the 900,000 Covid-19 related deaths mark earlier this week and unfortunately, there still are people opposing the Covid-19 vaccines despite the fact they are proven to keep people out of hospital and by far reducing the chances of corona-related deaths in most of the cases. The...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KCRG.com

SNAP benefits to be reduced to pre-pandemic levels in April

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting in April, SNAP food benefits will be returning to their pre-pandemic levels. The added minimum was $95 for those who receive SNAP benefits. For some families, it could be more depending on the number of people in the house and the overall household income.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Davenport Journal

Man, who was one of the sickest COVID patients at his hospital, says he regrets not getting the vaccine after spending over two months in a coma and life support

The 36-year-old man, who was reportedly one of the sickest COVID patients at the hospital, says he regrets not getting vaccinated. The man said he went so far into the pandemic without getting sick that he figured he could shrug off getting the vaccine. He had no preexisting conditions and was otherwise healthy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

How To Get Weed Out Of Your System

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. Changes in law and more research on marijuana’s medicinal and recreational value have increased its use. Sometimes people desire to get the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) out of their system to pass a drug test or eliminate toxins out of their bodies. Detoxification is the primary and most effective method of removing weed from the bloodstream.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Akhil Aravind

An Indian man claims he got 12 Covid-19 vaccination shots and experiences lesser backache

According to multiple reports, a man in India received 12 coronavirus vaccinations and believes it helped with other health issues like back pain. Brahmdeo Mandal is an 85-year-old retired postmaster from Bihar, a state in eastern India. He says he received nine of the vaccine shots using his national identity card and the rest with his wife’s phone number and voting card.
CNET

How Long Do COVID-19 Vaccines Last?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Messenger RNA vaccines, like the ones offered by Pfizer and Moderna, offer good protection against serious COVID-19 complications -- especially after a booster shot -- but their potency wanes faster than some had believed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

144K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy