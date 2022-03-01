TX-GOP-House-Contested

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team is headed back to the state tournament for the second time in the past three years. Even though College Station is a veteran team with several girls that have already been on this stage, the Lady Cougars have embraced being an underdog this season. They had a rough start to their non-district schedule at the beginning of the year, but they have only grown stronger and gotten better since then. The Lady Cougars have beaten four ranked opponents in their playoff run and feel like they have something to prove.

