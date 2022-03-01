ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

TX-GOP-House-Contested

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

District 1 East TX, LA border

333 of 333 precincts - 100 percent

x-Nathaniel Moran 50,771 - 63 percent

Joe McDaniel 19,607 - 24 percent

Aditya Atholi 6,131 - 8 percent

John Porro 4,212 - 5 percent

District 2 Houston subs

163 of 168 precincts - 97 percent

x-Dan Crenshaw (i) 44,924 - 74 percent

Jameson Ellis 10,135 - 17 percent

Martin Etwop 2,762 - 5 percent

Milam Langella 2,707 - 4 percent

District 3 NE, Collin/Dallas subs

203 of 203 precincts - 100 percent

r-Van Taylor (i) 31,168 - 49 percent

r-Keith Self 16,959 - 27 percent

Suzanne Harp 13,319 - 21 percent

Rickey Williams 1,721 - 3 percent

Jeremy Ivanovskis 814 - 1 percent

r-Advances to runoff

District 4 NE Corner, Dallas Subs N

255 of 255 precincts - 100 percent

x-Pat Fallon (i) 41,049 - 59 percent

Dan Thomas 21,089 - 30 percent

John Harper 7,526 - 11 percent

District 6 Dallas subs South

282 of 282 precincts - 100 percent

x-Jake Ellzey (i) 38,460 - 71 percent

James Buford 8,565 - 16 percent

Bill Payne 6,964 - 13 percent

District 7 SW Houston, subs West

242 of 242 precincts - 100 percent

r-Johnny Teague 9,019 - 43 percent

r-Tim Stroud 6,225 - 29 percent

Tina Blum Cohen 1,768 - 8 percent

Lance Stewart 1,734 - 8 percent

Rudy Atencio 1,003 - 5 percent

Laique Rehman 960 - 5 percent

Benson Gitau 417 - 2 percent

r-Advances to runoff

District 8 East, W Houston subs

228 of 229 precincts - 99 percent

x-Morgan Luttrell 34,019 - 52 percent

Christian Collins 14,503 - 22 percent

Jonathan Hullihan 8,239 - 13 percent

Dan McKaughan 1,580 - 2 percent

Jessica Wellington 1,526 - 2 percent

Candice Burrows 1,511 - 2 percent

Chuck Montgomery 1,162 - 2 percent

Michael Philips 863 - 1 percent

Jonathan Mitchell 787 - 1 percent

Betsy Bates 711 - 1 percent

Taylor Whichard 290 - 0 percent

District 12 NW pt Fort Worth/subs

266 of 268 precincts - 99 percent

x-Kay Granger (i) 46,248 - 75 percent

Ryan Catala 8,685 - 14 percent

Alysia Rieg 6,612 - 11 percent

District 14 SE, Galveston/Prt Arthur

244 of 244 precincts - 100 percent

x-Randy Weber (i) 58,043 - 89 percent

Keith Casey 5,158 - 8 percent

Ruben Dante 1,850 - 3 percent

District 15 Central strip, McAllen

295 of 295 precincts - 100 percent

x-Monica De La Cruz 16,801 - 57 percent

Mauro Garza 4,533 - 15 percent

Sara Canady 2,732 - 9 percent

Ryan Krause 2,717 - 9 percent

Steve Schmuker 1,062 - 4 percent

John Lerma 658 - 2 percent

Aizar Cavazos 501 - 2 percent

Angela Juarez 414 - 1 percent

Vangela Churchill 297 - 1 percent

District 17 East Central, Waco

377 of 377 precincts - 100 percent

x-Pete Sessions (i) 47,866 - 70 percent

Jason Nelson 8,326 - 12 percent

Paulette Carson 7,204 - 11 percent

Rob Rosenberger 5,075 - 7 percent

District 21 N San Ant, Austin subs

303 of 303 precincts - 100 percent

x-Chip Roy (i) 77,134 - 83 percent

Robert Lowry 7,560 - 8 percent

Dana Zavorka 4,163 - 4 percent

Michael French 3,844 - 4 percent

District 22 Houston SW subs to Gulf

220 of 223 precincts - 99 percent

x-Troy Nehls (i) 49,967 - 87 percent

Gregory Thorne 7,351 - 13 percent

District 23 West Texas

351 of 351 precincts - 100 percent

x-Tony Gonzales (i) 37,130 - 78 percent

Alma Arredondo-Lynch 7,294 - 15 percent

Alia Garcia 3,222 - 7 percent

District 24 N Dallas/Ft. Worth subs

273 of 273 precincts - 100 percent

x-Beth Van Duyne (i) 61,312 - 85 percent

Nate Weymouth 10,815 - 15 percent

District 26 North, Fort Worth Subs

220 of 220 precincts - 100 percent

x-Michael Burgess (i) 41,790 - 67 percent

Vincent Gallo 6,413 - 10 percent

Brian Brazeal 5,877 - 9 percent

Isaac Smith 5,062 - 8 percent

Raven Harrison 3,412 - 5 percent

District 27 Gulf Coast/Corpus Cristi

329 of 329 precincts - 100 percent

x-Michael Cloud (i) 45,618 - 72 percent

A.J. Louderback 7,684 - 12 percent

Chris Mapp 4,533 - 7 percent

Andrew Alvarez 2,644 - 4 percent

Eric Mireles 2,475 - 4 percent

District 28 SE San Ant to Mex Border

285 of 285 precincts - 100 percent

r-Cassy Garcia 5,867 - 23 percent

r-Sandra Whitten 4,504 - 18 percent

Steven Fowler 3,362 - 13 percent

Willie Ng 3,324 - 13 percent

Ed Cabrera 3,323 - 13 percent

Eric Hohman 2,971 - 12 percent

Rolando Rodriguez 1,616 - 6 percent

r-Advances to runoff

District 29 East Houston & subs

139 of 139 precincts - 100 percent

Robert Schafranek 3,212 - 39 percent

Julio Garza 2,595 - 32 percent

Jaimy Blanco 2,152 - 26 percent

Lulite Ejigu 232 - 3 percent

District 30 South Dallas & subs

290 of 290 precincts - 100 percent

r-James Harris 3,941 - 33 percent

r-James Rodgers 3,748 - 31 percent

Kelvin Goodwin-Castillo 2,018 - 17 percent

Lizbeth Diaz 1,415 - 12 percent

Dakinya Jefferson 703 - 6 percent

Angeigh Roc’Ellerpitts 159 - 1 percent

r-Advances to runoff

District 31 Central North of Austin

206 of 206 precincts - 100 percent

x-John Carter (i) 50,554 - 71 percent

Mike Williams 14,039 - 20 percent

Abhiram Garapati 6,549 - 9 percent

District 32 N Dallas and subs

223 of 223 precincts - 100 percent

r-Antonio Swad 8,895 - 40 percent

r-Justin Webb 3,988 - 18 percent

Nathan Davis 3,533 - 16 percent

Darrell Day 2,323 - 11 percent

Brad Namdar 2,253 - 10 percent

EE Okpa 1,129 - 5 percent

r-Advances to runoff

District 33 Parts Dallas/Ft. Worth

344 of 344 precincts - 100 percent

x-Patrick Gillespie 5,646 - 63 percent

Robert Mac Glaflin 3,264 - 37 percent

District 34 S Gulf Coast Brownsville

233 of 233 precincts - 100 percent

x-Mayra Flores 9,479 - 60 percent

Frank McCaffrey 3,432 - 22 percent

Gregory Kunkle 1,673 - 11 percent

Juana Cantu-Cabrera 1,113 - 7 percent

District 35 Parts Austin/San Antonio

254 of 254 precincts - 100 percent

r-Dan McQueen 2,869 - 21 percent

r-Michael Rodriguez 2,031 - 15 percent

Bill Condict 1,516 - 11 percent

Marilyn Jackson 1,467 - 11 percent

Dan Sawatzki 1,407 - 10 percent

Jennifer Sundt 1,291 - 10 percent

Sam Montoya 1,224 - 9 percent

Alejandro Ledezma 830 - 6 percent

Jenai Aragona 587 - 4 percent

Asa Palagi 324 - 2 percent

r-Advances to runoff

District 37 Central Austin

173 of 173 precincts - 100 percent

r-Jenny Garcia Sharon 9,057 - 47 percent

r-Rod Lingsch 5,378 - 28 percent

Jeremiah Diacogiannis 4,920 - 25 percent

r-Advances to runoff

District 38 West Houston & subs

15 of 15 precincts - 100 percent

x-Wesley Hunt 34,321 - 55 percent

Mark Ramsey 18,763 - 30 percent

David Hogan 3,099 - 5 percent

Roland Lopez 2,028 - 3 percent

Brett Guillory 1,395 - 2 percent

Jerry Ford 970 - 2 percent

Richard Welch 616 - 1 percent

Alex Cross 447 - 1 percent

Damien Mockus 243 - 0 percent

Phil Covarrubias 220 - 0 percent

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

