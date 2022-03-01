TX-GOP-House-Contested
District 1 East TX, LA border
333 of 333 precincts - 100 percent
x-Nathaniel Moran 50,771 - 63 percent
Joe McDaniel 19,607 - 24 percent
Aditya Atholi 6,131 - 8 percent
John Porro 4,212 - 5 percent
District 2 Houston subs
163 of 168 precincts - 97 percent
x-Dan Crenshaw (i) 44,924 - 74 percent
Jameson Ellis 10,135 - 17 percent
Martin Etwop 2,762 - 5 percent
Milam Langella 2,707 - 4 percent
District 3 NE, Collin/Dallas subs
203 of 203 precincts - 100 percent
r-Van Taylor (i) 31,168 - 49 percent
r-Keith Self 16,959 - 27 percent
Suzanne Harp 13,319 - 21 percent
Rickey Williams 1,721 - 3 percent
Jeremy Ivanovskis 814 - 1 percent
r-Advances to runoff
District 4 NE Corner, Dallas Subs N
255 of 255 precincts - 100 percent
x-Pat Fallon (i) 41,049 - 59 percent
Dan Thomas 21,089 - 30 percent
John Harper 7,526 - 11 percent
District 6 Dallas subs South
282 of 282 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jake Ellzey (i) 38,460 - 71 percent
James Buford 8,565 - 16 percent
Bill Payne 6,964 - 13 percent
District 7 SW Houston, subs West
242 of 242 precincts - 100 percent
r-Johnny Teague 9,019 - 43 percent
r-Tim Stroud 6,225 - 29 percent
Tina Blum Cohen 1,768 - 8 percent
Lance Stewart 1,734 - 8 percent
Rudy Atencio 1,003 - 5 percent
Laique Rehman 960 - 5 percent
Benson Gitau 417 - 2 percent
r-Advances to runoff
District 8 East, W Houston subs
228 of 229 precincts - 99 percent
x-Morgan Luttrell 34,019 - 52 percent
Christian Collins 14,503 - 22 percent
Jonathan Hullihan 8,239 - 13 percent
Dan McKaughan 1,580 - 2 percent
Jessica Wellington 1,526 - 2 percent
Candice Burrows 1,511 - 2 percent
Chuck Montgomery 1,162 - 2 percent
Michael Philips 863 - 1 percent
Jonathan Mitchell 787 - 1 percent
Betsy Bates 711 - 1 percent
Taylor Whichard 290 - 0 percent
District 12 NW pt Fort Worth/subs
266 of 268 precincts - 99 percent
x-Kay Granger (i) 46,248 - 75 percent
Ryan Catala 8,685 - 14 percent
Alysia Rieg 6,612 - 11 percent
District 14 SE, Galveston/Prt Arthur
244 of 244 precincts - 100 percent
x-Randy Weber (i) 58,043 - 89 percent
Keith Casey 5,158 - 8 percent
Ruben Dante 1,850 - 3 percent
District 15 Central strip, McAllen
295 of 295 precincts - 100 percent
x-Monica De La Cruz 16,801 - 57 percent
Mauro Garza 4,533 - 15 percent
Sara Canady 2,732 - 9 percent
Ryan Krause 2,717 - 9 percent
Steve Schmuker 1,062 - 4 percent
John Lerma 658 - 2 percent
Aizar Cavazos 501 - 2 percent
Angela Juarez 414 - 1 percent
Vangela Churchill 297 - 1 percent
District 17 East Central, Waco
377 of 377 precincts - 100 percent
x-Pete Sessions (i) 47,866 - 70 percent
Jason Nelson 8,326 - 12 percent
Paulette Carson 7,204 - 11 percent
Rob Rosenberger 5,075 - 7 percent
District 21 N San Ant, Austin subs
303 of 303 precincts - 100 percent
x-Chip Roy (i) 77,134 - 83 percent
Robert Lowry 7,560 - 8 percent
Dana Zavorka 4,163 - 4 percent
Michael French 3,844 - 4 percent
District 22 Houston SW subs to Gulf
220 of 223 precincts - 99 percent
x-Troy Nehls (i) 49,967 - 87 percent
Gregory Thorne 7,351 - 13 percent
District 23 West Texas
351 of 351 precincts - 100 percent
x-Tony Gonzales (i) 37,130 - 78 percent
Alma Arredondo-Lynch 7,294 - 15 percent
Alia Garcia 3,222 - 7 percent
District 24 N Dallas/Ft. Worth subs
273 of 273 precincts - 100 percent
x-Beth Van Duyne (i) 61,312 - 85 percent
Nate Weymouth 10,815 - 15 percent
District 26 North, Fort Worth Subs
220 of 220 precincts - 100 percent
x-Michael Burgess (i) 41,790 - 67 percent
Vincent Gallo 6,413 - 10 percent
Brian Brazeal 5,877 - 9 percent
Isaac Smith 5,062 - 8 percent
Raven Harrison 3,412 - 5 percent
District 27 Gulf Coast/Corpus Cristi
329 of 329 precincts - 100 percent
x-Michael Cloud (i) 45,618 - 72 percent
A.J. Louderback 7,684 - 12 percent
Chris Mapp 4,533 - 7 percent
Andrew Alvarez 2,644 - 4 percent
Eric Mireles 2,475 - 4 percent
District 28 SE San Ant to Mex Border
285 of 285 precincts - 100 percent
r-Cassy Garcia 5,867 - 23 percent
r-Sandra Whitten 4,504 - 18 percent
Steven Fowler 3,362 - 13 percent
Willie Ng 3,324 - 13 percent
Ed Cabrera 3,323 - 13 percent
Eric Hohman 2,971 - 12 percent
Rolando Rodriguez 1,616 - 6 percent
r-Advances to runoff
District 29 East Houston & subs
139 of 139 precincts - 100 percent
Robert Schafranek 3,212 - 39 percent
Julio Garza 2,595 - 32 percent
Jaimy Blanco 2,152 - 26 percent
Lulite Ejigu 232 - 3 percent
District 30 South Dallas & subs
290 of 290 precincts - 100 percent
r-James Harris 3,941 - 33 percent
r-James Rodgers 3,748 - 31 percent
Kelvin Goodwin-Castillo 2,018 - 17 percent
Lizbeth Diaz 1,415 - 12 percent
Dakinya Jefferson 703 - 6 percent
Angeigh Roc’Ellerpitts 159 - 1 percent
r-Advances to runoff
District 31 Central North of Austin
206 of 206 precincts - 100 percent
x-John Carter (i) 50,554 - 71 percent
Mike Williams 14,039 - 20 percent
Abhiram Garapati 6,549 - 9 percent
District 32 N Dallas and subs
223 of 223 precincts - 100 percent
r-Antonio Swad 8,895 - 40 percent
r-Justin Webb 3,988 - 18 percent
Nathan Davis 3,533 - 16 percent
Darrell Day 2,323 - 11 percent
Brad Namdar 2,253 - 10 percent
EE Okpa 1,129 - 5 percent
r-Advances to runoff
District 33 Parts Dallas/Ft. Worth
344 of 344 precincts - 100 percent
x-Patrick Gillespie 5,646 - 63 percent
Robert Mac Glaflin 3,264 - 37 percent
District 34 S Gulf Coast Brownsville
233 of 233 precincts - 100 percent
x-Mayra Flores 9,479 - 60 percent
Frank McCaffrey 3,432 - 22 percent
Gregory Kunkle 1,673 - 11 percent
Juana Cantu-Cabrera 1,113 - 7 percent
District 35 Parts Austin/San Antonio
254 of 254 precincts - 100 percent
r-Dan McQueen 2,869 - 21 percent
r-Michael Rodriguez 2,031 - 15 percent
Bill Condict 1,516 - 11 percent
Marilyn Jackson 1,467 - 11 percent
Dan Sawatzki 1,407 - 10 percent
Jennifer Sundt 1,291 - 10 percent
Sam Montoya 1,224 - 9 percent
Alejandro Ledezma 830 - 6 percent
Jenai Aragona 587 - 4 percent
Asa Palagi 324 - 2 percent
r-Advances to runoff
District 37 Central Austin
173 of 173 precincts - 100 percent
r-Jenny Garcia Sharon 9,057 - 47 percent
r-Rod Lingsch 5,378 - 28 percent
Jeremiah Diacogiannis 4,920 - 25 percent
r-Advances to runoff
District 38 West Houston & subs
15 of 15 precincts - 100 percent
x-Wesley Hunt 34,321 - 55 percent
Mark Ramsey 18,763 - 30 percent
David Hogan 3,099 - 5 percent
Roland Lopez 2,028 - 3 percent
Brett Guillory 1,395 - 2 percent
Jerry Ford 970 - 2 percent
Richard Welch 616 - 1 percent
Alex Cross 447 - 1 percent
Damien Mockus 243 - 0 percent
Phil Covarrubias 220 - 0 percent
Comments / 0