Chicago - It might not just be wishful thinking to say the worst of Chicago's winter is behind us. The forecast for the upcoming week is quiet in terms of snowfall and relatively mild in terms of temperatures. There is a slight chance for some snow on Thursday but other than that, there is no significant snow in the forecast for at least the next ten days. It's hard to get snow with the kind of temperatures we are expecting during that period. Only one day of the next ten is forecast to have a high near freezing.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO