ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma governor urges Biden to halt import of Russian oil

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNSND_0eSaLlgB00
FILE - Gov. Kevin Stitt gives his State of the State address in Oklahoma City on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Gov. Kevin Stitt wrote to President Joe Biden on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, urging Biden's administration to halt the importation of Russian oil and natural gas and embrace domestic production. In his letter, the first-term Republican also urged Biden's administration to support the construction of more domestic oil and gas infrastructure, including pipelines to transport natural gas to the East Coast. (Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World via AP File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt wrote to President Joe Biden on Tuesday, urging Biden’s administration to halt the importation of Russian oil and natural gas and embrace domestic production.

In his letter, the first-term Republican also urged Biden’s administration to support the construction of more domestic oil and gas infrastructure, including pipelines to transport natural gas to the East Coast.

“The recent events in Ukraine are yet another example of why we should be selling energy to our friends and not buying it from our enemies,” Stitt wrote.

The oil and natural gas industry is a huge driver of Oklahoma’s economy, supporting nearly 390,000 jobs and providing more than $32.7 billion in annual wages in 2019, according to a report from the American Petroleum Institute.

“It is unfathomable and inexcusable that some Americans are forced to depend on Vladimir Putin for their energy needs as he wages war against Ukraine instead of their own country,” Stitt wrote.

Comments / 10

Amanda Bell
2d ago

Protest this! Every citizen in Oklahoma and in other states as well need to demand proof of identification of the elected officials and politicians! Almost all politicians and elected officials have been lying about who they really are since the 1960s! The problem is it's legal to lie about your name on the candidate oath form! It's a loophole that needs to be closed by state and federal lawmakers! Most elected officials use pseudonyms to run for office instead of using their REAL birth names! That's why many elected officials have bizarre and stupid names! Those names aren't their true birth names! They use pseudonyms so they will be protected from lawsuits and other types of legal action! They also use pseudonyms so their family members can run for office under a different name so they won't appear to be related! This is corruption! It's very similar to the Teapot Dome scandal of 1923! If you suspect that your elected official is not using their birth names, expose them!

Reply(1)
3
Related
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
CBS News

Cruz says Russia is invading Ukraine because of Biden's "enormous" mistakes

Republican Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday said Russia is invading Ukraine "because of enormous mistakes that the Biden administration has made." "What we're seeing right now is the most serious military conflict in Europe since World War II," Cruz told CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa on Thursday. "It is devastating, and unfortunately, I expect it's likely to get worse before it gets better. What is frustrating is that what is happening right now was entirely avoidable. The reason that Russia is invading Ukraine is because of enormous mistakes that the Biden administration has made, and two in particular."
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
deseret.com

What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney called the heckling of President Joe Biden by two Republican congresswomen during his State of the Union speech “repulsive and repugnant.”. Biden was in the middle of calling on Congress to pass legislation to help Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans suffering from exposure to toxic burn pits there that were used to incinerate waste, including medical and hazardous materials and jet fuel.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas#Russian#Ap#Republican#Americans
NBC News

The costly mistake Biden made while talking about Ukraine during his SOTU address

If the only thing you are talking about after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address is that he was heckled by GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, then you are missing a key takeaway. Biden’s strong, even eloquent, words made a compelling case for why America must support Ukraine and why this conflict is so significant, but he did not do enough to discuss the potential need for people in the U.S. to make sacrifices to defeat Vladimir Putin and support Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Russia
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

782K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy