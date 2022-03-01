The City of Norfolk Celebrates Open Data Day

NORFOLK, VA – Saturday, March 5, is Open Data Day, an opportunity the City of Norfolk is using to show the benefits of open data in government along with the various ways residents can access public data and records. The city provides access to data as an affirmation of its commitment to transparency and community collaboration.

Residents can view, download and analyze any of the data in the Open Data Portal or visit the city data page to discover additional information available. If residents cannot find the records or information they need, they can request a new dataset via the portal or submit a request online through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) website, if applicable.

The city’s commitment, as well as the work of teams throughout the city to use data to make the best decisions and make the most efficient use of resources, led to Norfolk’s Silver Level Certification from What Works Cities. This group helps local governments improve residents' lives by using data and evidence effectively to tackle pressing challenges.

The city encourages residents to use this data to improve the community, spark a business idea or just satisfy curiosity. Have a question about Norfolk Open Data? Contact the Open Data Team at 757-664-4007 or by email. Residents are encouraged to follow the city’s social media platforms to learn more and participate in Open Data Day this Saturday.

What is NorfolkOpenData?