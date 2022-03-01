ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Ukrainian Businesses You Can Support In NYC Right Now

By Justine Golata
According to Governor Hochul, NYC is not only home to the largest Ukrainian population in the New York State, but across the entire country. And after the recent acts of violence that have struck Eastern Europe, many New Yorkers are left wondering how they can aid their fellow neighbors and Ukrainian community.

Over the weekend, NYS lit over a dozen landmarks in support of Ukraine and protests were held across numerous areas of the city including both Times Square and Washington Square Park. Hundreds gathered to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and to show their support.

If you’re still looking for more ways to aid the community, try heading over to some local Ukrainian businesses. Listed below are 11 Ukrainian businesses you can support in NYC right now.

1. Veselka, East Village

Facebook/ Veselka :: Beceлкa

Veselka has been feeding NYers since 1954. Known for some of the best pierogis and borscht you can find in the city, this East Village staple is the perfect place to enjoy some soul-warming Ukranian comfort food. In support of Ukraine, the restaurant has turned their famous Black & White cookies into the colors of Ukraine (blue & yellow) now available for purchase. This neighborhood joint is open for delivery, dine-in and takeout.

Where: 144 2nd Ave

2. The Ukrainian Museum, East Village

Facebook/ Ukrainian Museum

No reservations are needed to explore the beautiful galleries at the Ukrainian Museum. It was founded in 1976 by the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, and remains the country’s “largest museum in the U.S. committed to acquiring, preserving, exhibiting, and interpreting articles of artistic or historic significance to the rich cultural heritage of Ukrainians,” according to their website . Admission for adults is $8, and free for kids 12 and under. Check out the gift shop afterwards to purchase Ukrainian textiles, jewelry, books and more.

Where: 222 East 6th St.

3. Streecha, East Village

Instagram/ @streecha

From homemade pierogis, loaded poppy seed rolls, to pork goulash, you can’t go wrong when you order from Streecha. Each week they host ‘making varenyky’ days where volunteers can stop by the restaurant and learn to make their notorious “varenyky” (similar to pierogis except varenyky is the Ukrainian term for the filled dumpling). Keep watch on their Instagram or TikTok to see when you can volunteer next. No experience is needed!

Where: 33 E 7th St.

4. Golden Leo, Sheepshead Bay

Facebook/ Golden Leo Restaurant

If you’re looking to do more than eat, head over to Golden Leo for dinner and dancing! This Brooklyn locale plays lively Ukrainian music all night long and is sure to be a good time. The restaurant doubles as an event space hosting everything from birthday parties to seasonal celebrations. On their Facebook, Golden Leo has created an Amazon list that people can order from of medical supplies that the restaurant will ship to people in need in Ukraine. See here for more information.

Where: 1794 Sheepshead Bay Rd, Brooklyn

5. Rondel, Midwood

Facebook/ Rondel Ukrainian Restaurant

You can find more live music at Rondel, not too far from Golden Leo. The restaurant invites diners to experience “native traditions” of Ukraine from their food to their friendly environment. Rooted in Ukrainian cuisine and culture, Rondel offers a transformative dining experience that will leave you happily satiated. Rondel is also using the same Amazon list as Golden Leo to help support Ukraine. Find the Amazon list here.

Where: 2006 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn

6. Belka Deli, Bath Beach

Facebook/ Belka DELI – European Delicatessen NY

This delicatessen offers a wide variety of Eastern European fare and specialities. Order their Pierogis with Cabbage or any variety of borscht, like their Green Borscht (a.k.a Sorrel Soup).

Where: 8319 20th Ave, Brooklyn

7. Ukrainian East Village Restaurant (a.k.a Ukrainian National Home), East Village

Facebook/ .Ukrainian East Village Restaurant

Serving homestyle dishes native to Eastern Europe since 1963, you can find Ukrainian East Village Restaurant off of 2nd Ave. and 9th St. Make sure to order their Ukrainian Combo Platter with stuffed cabbage, mixed pierogi, kovbasa (sausage), and sauerkraut or kasha, along with one of their homemade blintzes.

Where: 140 2nd Ave, New York

8. Varenyk House, Fresh Pond

Facebook/ Varenyk House

Varenyk House has made a home in Queens for their mouthwatering Ukrainian delicacies. This fairly new spot serves up both sweet and savory dishes, from blintzes to house-made potato sausage that’s filled with fried onions and smoked bacon.

Where: 67-14 Fresh Pond Rd, Queens

9. The Ukrainian Institute of America, UES

Facebook/ Ukrainian Institute of America

Housed in the landmarked Fletcher-Sinclair mansion on the Upper East Side, the Ukrainian Institute of America is a nonprofit organization striving to promote Ukrainian art, literature and music. The institute holds many events open to the public from poetry readings, children’s programs, concerts, film screenings and more. Learn more here.

Where: 2 E 79th St, New York

10. Arka, East Village

Instagram / @arkastorenyc

This artisan shop in the East Village hopes to provide “a true glimpse of Eastern European culture and heritage in the form of various folk art, historical books, jewelry, woodwork, sculptures, paintings, antiques, traditional garb such as hand-embroidered shirts/blouses, table cloths, scarves and much more.” The shop is open Tuesday & Thursday from 12-6 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., but they say that you can also call ahead and they will try to schedule a time to come in on off-days.

You can also easily shop for items on their website , with an impressive collection of antique collectibles.

Where: 89 East 2nd St.

11. WOW Bouquet, Online

Instagram/ @wowbouquet

This edible bouquet business boasts the most beautiful arrangements from fruits to meats that are sure to be showstoppers. The food florists & owners were born and raised in Ukraine and are currently donating 10% of their sales to help families abroad. Customers can make their orders online through their website here or by calling 609-968-7777. Though they’re based in NJ, they do delivery orders to NYC and beyond.

Where: Website here . See more on their Instagram .

Bonus: B&H Dairy, East Village*

Fcebook/ B&H Dairy Kosher Restaurant

Though B&H Dairy is a Polish & Egyptian-owned restaurant*, it offers tons of dishes common in Ukraine and Eastern Europe such as pierogis, borscht and blintzes. Located in the East Village, an area historically populated by the Ukrainian community, B&H Dairy is a local favorite.

Where: 127 2nd Ave, New York

Beyond supporting Ukrainian businesses, the local Ukrainian community has established a fundraiser to help those affected by the war. Donations can be made here.

In other news: NYC To End Proof Of Vaccine Requirement For Indoor Dining By March 7

