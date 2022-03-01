Knowing the ins and outs is important to maintain the best skin. Follow these tips for choosing the best health and beauty products...

While iron can be found in plant foods, some vegans turn to supplements to obtain adequate amounts of the mineral. In an interview with Mic, Marvin Singh, M.D., an integrative gastroenterologist and founder of Precisione Clinic in Encinitas, California, explains that it can be especially important for vegans: “The [National Institutes of Health (NIH)] suggests that vegans may need almost twice the amount of iron than those who are not vegans because the body doesn’t absorb non-heme iron in plant foods as readily as heme iron in animal-based foods.” The best vegan iron supplements offer the proper dosage of the nutrient in the format of your choice, whether that’s tablets, liquid drops, or gummies. It will also offer the type of iron that works best for you: Ferrous and ferric iron salts (such as ferrous sulfate and ferrous fumarate) are commonly used in oral supplements, and while iron bisglycinate (aka ferrous bisglycinate) can be more expensive, it may produce fewer unwanted gastrointestinal symptoms. These different forms of iron are similarly bioavailable — plus, you don’t have to do any math to figure out the amount of elemental iron across the different types, as it’s listed on the label for all types.

