Todd McShay sees some Mac Jones in one of the better quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class. McShay admittedly isn’t very high on this year’s pool of signal-callers. In fact, the veteran draft analyst would take any one of the five QBs selected in the first round last year before he would pick a QB in the 2022 class. That said, a handful of these league hopefuls — including Kenny Pickett — have a level of promise.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO