Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run crash on Park Avenue

 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) – A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after a car hit her early Monday morning.

On February 28, 2022, around 7:10 a.m., dispatchers received a call about an accident in the 1100 block of Park Avenue near E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. When Officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old girl suffering from serious injuries. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation has revealed the 16-year-old was crossing the street when she was hit by a car that left the scene prior to police arriving.

Police ask for anyone with information about this hit-and-run to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.

Stay with Norfolk Police News for updates to this story and other breaking news.

Norfolk is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. At the 2010 census, the population was 242,803; making it the third-most populous city in Virginia after neighboring Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, and the 91st-largest city in the nation. The city was incorporated in 1705 and is one of the oldest cities in Hampton Roads metropolitan area, and is considered to be the historic, urban, financial, and cultural center of the region.

