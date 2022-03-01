Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run crash on Park Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) – A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after a car hit her early Monday morning.

On February 28, 2022, around 7:10 a.m., dispatchers received a call about an accident in the 1100 block of Park Avenue near E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. When Officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old girl suffering from serious injuries. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation has revealed the 16-year-old was crossing the street when she was hit by a car that left the scene prior to police arriving.

Police ask for anyone with information about this hit-and-run to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.

