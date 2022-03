Kelly Walsh athlete Lane Johnson has decided on Rocky Mountain College in Montana to continue his football career. The student and school connected through academics and Johnson will get a chance at football after playing in the defensive secondary for the Trojans this past season. He was 2nd on the team in defensive points with 50 tackles and an interception. On offense, Johnson caught 11 balls for 113 yards and had 127 yards rushing for the season and a touchdown.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO