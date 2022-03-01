ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Cruz Raises Serious Concerns About DHS’ Transparency During the Worst Border Crisis in Decades

Texas Politics Digest
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demanding that the Biden administration release its annual report on immigration and customs enforcement and removal actions for Fiscal Year 2021. For the first time...

Shore News Network

Florida AG Moody calls for resignation of DHS Secretary Mayorkas over failed border policy, national security crisis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is demanding the immediate resignation of U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas—leading 13 other states in an effort to replace the DHS leader. Citing the continued failure to enforce federal law, Attorney General Moody and the multistate coalition of attorneys general are demanding Secretary Mayorkas leave office as his failed leadership is resulting in a disaster at the southwest border and puts the nation on the verge of a national security crisis.
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
Texas Politics Digest

