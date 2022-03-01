LIST: Dallas Cowboys who are connected to HBCUs
DALLAS (KDAF) — Black History Month is coming to an end, but it’s never too late to look back and recognize those who’ve had success with America’s Team and are tied with a Historical Black college or university.Cowboys’ DC, rookie LB win yearly NFL awards Thursday night
Monday, the Dallas Cowboys released a list of individuals with the franchise who have connections to HBCUs. Some of the best-known Cowboys with HBCU connections include Bob Hayes (Florida A&M), Ed "Too Tall" Jones (Tennessee State), Everson Walls (Grambling State) and Rayfield Wright (Fort Valley State).
