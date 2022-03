UHY Advisors, Inc., a professional services firm with an office in Sterling Heights, has appointed six managing directors from the Great Lakes region. Those appointed from the Great Lakes Region are Jeremy Falendysz, John Gallo, Jenna Lamb, Matt Munn, Jeff Solis and Loni Winkler. Jeremy Falendysz is a managing director of UHY Corporate Finance; John Gallo, Jenna Lamb, Matt Munn, Jeff Solis and Loni Winkler are managing directors of UHY Advisors in the Great Lakes, all have spent time or will spend time working out of the office located in Sterling Heights.

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO