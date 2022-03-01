ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 1,050 new cases reported

By Joe Clark
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Tuesday, March 1 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,654,991 +1,051
Hospitalizations 112,480 +117
ICU admissions 13,235 +6
Deaths* 36,822 +242
*Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 1,900.

The department reported 1,916 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,226,496 which is 61.82% of the state’s population. And 3,088 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 1,053 4.4% 18.6%
In ICU 195 4.83% 25.04%
On ventilator 135 2.77% 70.84%

Franklin County Public Health announced Monday that it will be rescinding the county’s universal mask advisory. Columbus Public Health is recommending that the cities of Columbus and Worthington end their mask requirements on Monday, March 7. The CDC outlined new measures to determine where masks should be worn in public, which means a change in Columbus and central Ohio.

