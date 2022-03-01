Mother, 1-year-old daughter killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 22-year-old woman and a 1-year-old girl were killed in a Brooklyn house fire on Tuesday, authorities said.

Fire officials said 12 units and 60 firefighters responded to the blaze on the second floor of a two-story building at 6 Agate Ct. in Bedford-Stuyvestant just before 10 a.m.

Upon arrival, officials said the two victims, who are reportedly mother and daughter, were located and transported via EMS to Interfaith Medical Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

A third person was treated for a minor injury, fire officials said.

The FDNY said the fire was under control at 11:18 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.