ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Why Vaping Is Doing More Damage To Your Nose And Throat Than You Think

By Eileen Conroy
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vaping has become a more popular form of smoking over recent years. But health experts reveal startling impacts vaping has on a vaper's nose and...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 55

< >
1d ago

uh... idc what anyone says. vaping is better than tar sticks ! I used to smoke a pack and a half to 2 packs a day. I was run down and ended up in the ER. I went from running 3 miles in 20minutes to 1 mile in 9 to 10 minutes to eventually...I could barley walk and talk at the same time with out needing to pause and breath hard, early 30's.. never felt bad from vaping as I did from smoking. my body us my own witness. I will quit vaping eventually, but idc what these scientists say..vaping helped me quit the cancer tar sticks when chantix, gum, patches etc failed.***

Reply(9)
19
Carol Lewis
1d ago

I wonder if breathing essential oils through a diffuser is getting as much attention and studies. How about scented candles. I know vaping uses fda approved food grade flavoring. Don't know what is in candles.

Reply
10
Charlotte Laprarie
1d ago

This article is a joke. You don’t have to have the nicotine. Not every juice has nic in it. I’ve been vaping for 12 years. I just went to the doctor for the first time in 15 years. My lungs are clear.

Reply(1)
5
Related
MedicalXpress

Vapers exhale from nose more often than cigarette smokers

E-cigarette vapers and hookah smokers are more than twice as likely to exhale particles through their nose compared with cigarette smokers, who favor exhaling the emissions from their mouth, a new study shows. The finding makes it plausible that the former group is at risk for inflammation and cancers of the nose, sinuses, and throat, conditions seen less often in cigarette smokers, according to the study authors.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicotine#Noses#Postdoctoral Research#Respiratory System#Nyu Langone Health#U S News World Report
Long Beach Tribune

Elderly woman who ‘struggled to breathe and speak’, died from an allergic reaction caused by Covid-19 vaccine autopsy shows, lawsuit

Unlike all the other vaccines, the Covid-19 vaccines are not ‘approved’ by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because they didn’t undergo the regular approval process which usually takes years from the early testing stages to final approval. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the available vaccines are “authorized for emergency use” in battling the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Distractify

Mom's Ultrasound Reveals 2-Year-Old-Growth with Teeth and Hair in Viral TikTok

The human body is capable of some pretty amazing things. There have been stories of mothers deadlifting 3,000-pound cars enough off of the ground to save children's lives. People have been struck by lightning and survived, and there are folks who can sit through all of the 2012 Les Miserables film without laughing at how ginormous Hugh Jackman is in the flick (aren't they supposed to be going through a famine? The man's eating all the protein in France!)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Benzinga

How To Get Weed Out Of Your System

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. Changes in law and more research on marijuana’s medicinal and recreational value have increased its use. Sometimes people desire to get the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) out of their system to pass a drug test or eliminate toxins out of their bodies. Detoxification is the primary and most effective method of removing weed from the bloodstream.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

How long can you detect marijuana in the body?

Tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical in cannabis that makes people feel “high” can stay in the body for several days or even weeks. The length of time this chemical stays in the body or continues to show in a drug test depends on many factors. These include:. how much body...
HEALTH
New York Post

The sleeping position that slashes your risk of developing dementia

Getting Alzheimer’s is a frightening prospect and something most people will do whatever they can to avoid. Eating better and taking care of your health is the first step, but also taking note of how you sleep could be beneficial. Sleeping in a certain position helps lower the risk...
MENTAL HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
29K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy