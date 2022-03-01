ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike McCarthy Says 'Nothing Good' Comes From Sean Payton, Cowboys Buzz

By Rob Goldberg
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy dismissed rumors of Sean Payton potentially taking his job while speaking to reporters Tuesday:. "It's a narrative I don't want to be a part of," McCarthy said. "... In fairness to Sean, he's being asked...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says QB Dak Prescott had 'clean-up' surgery on his non-throwing shoulder

Another offseason means another surgery for Dallas Cowboys quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿. Coach Mike McCarthy announced Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine that Prescott underwent surgery to "clean up" his left non-throwing shoulder after the season. McCarthy added that the issue did not lead to struggles this season, and the QB is expected to be ready for offseason workouts.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Jerry Jones
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Jimmy Garoppolo updates from Scouting Combine

Here’s a roundup of the latest quarterback news as the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.:. Washington Post’s Mark Maske: “Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: ‘We’re day to day in terms of handling that. So once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we’ll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans.’”
NFL
Denver Channel

NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested, charged with domestic violence

NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the NFL that Peterson was arrested after a plane departing LAX for Houston on Sunday morning was forced to return to the gate amid an "alleged verbal and physical altercation" between a male suspect and a female victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Deshaun Watson’s Personal Coach Has Message For NFL

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Deshaun Watson on an NFL field. The star quarterback didn’t take a single snap in 2021 as he continues to work through legal issues stemming for numerous sexual misconduct allegations. Speaking to journalist Ryen Russillo, Watson’s personal QB coach Quincy...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Pro Football Talk
The Spun

Troy Aikman Was Asked If He Wants To Keep Working With Joe Buck

As Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave FOX for ESPN, the next question is whether Joe Buck will follow his broadcast partner to the Monday Night Football booth. It sounds like Aikman would gladly endorse ESPN bringing Buck on board. Per WFAA’s Mike Leslie, Aikman called Buck “one of...
NFL
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kliff Kingsbury drops truth bomb on Kyler Murray’s bold contract demands

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has made this NFL offseason very interesting- and stressful- for the franchise. First, he made it a point to scrub his social media clean of anything Cardinals-related, which left the sports world to speculate on exactly what the two-time Pro Bowler meant by the move. Then, Murray released a statement through his agent, Erik Burkhardt, who also just so happens to represent Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, essentially demanding a new contract from the organization in the politest way possible. Kingsbury spoke to reporters while at the NFL’s Scouting Combine and addressed Murray’s bold contract demands, dropping a truth bomb on the matter, as reported by Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Rumored To Have 1 Main Issue

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley reportedly had one main issue during their now-broken relationship. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the Hollywood actress have reportedly called it quits after two years of dating and one engagement. Rodgers, the league’s MVP, and Woodley, the Divergent star, began dating at some...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Are Reportedly High On Jimmy Garoppolo

Trade talks for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are expected to heat up this week at the NFL Combine. With that said, it appears two suitors have already emerged for the veteran signal-caller. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders are “highly intrigued” by...
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Joe Buck following Troy Aikman to ESPN? FOX promoting N.J.’s Greg Olsen? Al Michaels, Sean Payton updates

Time for your daily spin on the NFL broadcasting carousel. This time it’s courtesy The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch. FOX Sports is poised to lose former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman to ESPN, which is offering him Tony Romo money to call Monday Night Football. According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Aikman is looking at a five-year deal in the “$90 million-and-change range.”
NFL
iheart.com

Latest On Juju Smith-Schuster's Future With Steelers

Acting Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said the team will look into re-signing wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster amid his upcoming free agency for the second consecutive offseason. Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Steelers as part of a one-year, $8 million contract last March, but was limited during the 2021 season...
NFL
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reportedly Already Being Eyed For Another Job

On Monday, Derek Jeter announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins. He’s also giving up in his stake in the franchise. “The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead,” Jeter said in a statement. “Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”
SPORTS
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy