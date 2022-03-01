ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACC women’s basketball tournament begins Wednesday

By Jason O. Boyd, TheACC.com
 6 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. — NC State clinched its first outright Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title in 32 years and is the No. 1 seed in the 45th annual ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, which runs Wednesday through Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum.

The tournament will feature all 15 ACC teams and 14 games, beginning with three first-round matchups on Wednesday. Four second-round games are scheduled for Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals on Friday, semifinals on Saturday and the championship game on Sunday at noon.

NC State earned its sixth regular-season title in program history and will be the No. 1 seed for the sixth time.

2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Greensboro Coliseum (March 2-6)

First Round – Wednesday, March 2 Game No. 1 – No. 12 Syracuse vs. No. 13 Clemson, 1 p.m. (RSN)Game No. 2 – No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Pitt, 3:30 p.m. (RSN)Game No. 3 – No. 11 Wake Forest vs. No. 14 Virginia, 6:30 p.m. (RSN)

Second Round – Thursday, March 3 Game No. 4 – No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Winner of Game No. 1, 11 a.m. (RSN)Game No. 5 – No. 8 Boston College vs. No. 9 Florida State, 2 p.m. (RSN)Game No. 6 – No. 7 Miami vs. Winner of Game No. 2, 6 p.m. (RSN)Game No. 7 – No. 6 Georgia Tech vs. Winner of Game No. 3, 8 p.m. (RSN)

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 4 Game No. 8 – No. 4 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game No. 4, 11 a.m. (RSN)Game No. 9 – No. 1 NC State vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m. (RSN)Game No. 10 – No. 2 Louisville vs. Winner of Game No. 6, 6 p.m. (RSN)Game No. 11 – No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Winner of Game No. 7, 8 p.m. (RSN)

Semifinals – Saturday, March 5 Game No. 12 – ACC Semifinal No. 1, Noon (ACCN)Game No. 13 – ACC Semifinal No. 2, 2:30 p.m. (ACCN)

Championship – Sunday, March 6 Game No. 14 – Championship Game, Noon (ESPN)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

