The heat between Ben Affleck and J-Lo’s relationship is keeping them warm as they face the fierce February weather in New York City. Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, relied on body warmth to keep each other safe from the cold as they walked through NYC on Thursday, Feb. 3. The A-list couple was spotted leaving NBC studios looking as fashionable as they were bundled up. The “Jenny From The Block” singer wore a luxurious fur jacket with a sleek black skirt, blouse and a pair of JLO Jennifer Lopez Collection Junnie Sandals. She held onto a chic black purse in one hand and her boo Ben’s in the other.

