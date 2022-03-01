ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZ Const. Employment to Grow 5.6% Through Q2 2023

By Monica Tapia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Construction employment sector is expected to grow to 200,434 jobs through Q2 of 2023, an annual rate of growth of 5.6%, according to projections released last week by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity. Construction employment in January 2022 was reported to be 176,700. Total projected employment...

