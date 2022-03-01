ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ODU football releases 2022 football schedule, will play JMU at home

WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJMU, in its first season in FBS, with play...

www.wavy.com

The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Former 5-Star WR Reportedly Arrested, Suspended By CFB Program

Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Richmond.com

VCU star Taya Robinson added even more on offense to again lead a Rams team out for consecutive A-10 titles

When VCU star Taya Robinson announced to Rams coach Beth O’Boyle last spring that she was returning for an extra, fifth season, it was a cause for celebration. O’Boyle excitedly called Robinson after she received a text message from her with the decision — one made possible by the NCAA allowance of an additional year of eligibility for athletes because of the effects of the pandemic.
RICHMOND, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech center named ACC Player of the Year

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball center Elizabeth Kitley has been named ACC Player of the Year, according to Virginia Tech Athletic Department. Kitley averaged 17.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting a 53.8% from the field, which was a league high. She earned four ACC Player of the Week honors, the most in the league.
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Interested In Wide Receiver Trade

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have their eyes on an under utilized receiver in the NFC. According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, the team, “sniffed around the idea of trading for Cardinals WR Andy Isabella last deadline.” Noting, now that Isabella now has permission to seek a trade, “Cleveland is still likely interested.”
NFL
cbs19news

UVA fires women's basketball coach Tina Thompson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Women's basketball coach Tina Thompson has been fired by Virginia after four-straight losing seasons in four years on the job. UVA Director of Athletics Carla Williams announced on Thursday the termination of Thompson, who had one year remaining on her contract. During Thompson's four seasons...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech ends 17-game skid against Louisville, 75-43

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Justyn Mutts had 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and blocked two shots as Virginia Tech ended a 17-game losing streak to Louisville with a 75-43 rout on Tuesday night. Virginia Tech (19-11, 11-8 ACC) has won nine of its last 10 games and secured at...
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
Henrico Citizen

Blowout: Catholic – Va Beach puts together statement win over Richmond Collegiate 70-38

Yes, Catholic – Va Beach looked superb in beating Richmond Collegiate, but no autographs please after its 70-38 victory in a Virginia girls basketball matchup on March 1. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
RICHMOND, VA
WDBJ7.com

No. 21 Virginia Tech women advance to ACC quarterfinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aisha Sheppard scored 20 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 19 points and 10 rebounds and No. 21 Virginia Tech beat Clemson 82-60 in the second round of the ACC tournament. Fifth-seeded Virginia Tech advances to play No. 4 seed and 16th ranked North Carolina in the...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Seventh inning outburst leads JMU to sixth straight win

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team used a six-run seventh inning to claim its sixth straight victory Wednesday afternoon at Richmond. Trailing 2-1 entering the seventh inning, JMU blasted three home runs in the frame to jump in front en route to a 9-2 win over the Spiders. Chase DeLauter gave the Dukes the lead for good when his two-run homer landed in the parking lot beyond the right field fence. Kyle Novak and Mason Dunaway followed DeLauter with longballs for JMU.
RICHMOND, VA
AthlonSports.com

Virginia Tech Football: 5 Newcomers to Watch for the Hokies

It's always difficult for a new college football head coach to finish off the current recruiting cycle in fine fashion. Especially now with the early signing period, there just isn’t a lot of time to develop relationships with both the committed prospects and those that have yet to decide.
BLACKSBURG, VA
iheart.com

Struggling Cardinals Crushed By Virginia Tech

(Blacksburg, VA) - Louisville Basketball's struggles appear to be getting worse. The Cardinals were crushed 75-43 by Virginia Tech on the road Tuesday night. The Cards have lost three-consecutive games and ten of their last eleven. UofL will wrap up the regular season at the KFC Yum! Center against Virginia...
BLACKSBURG, VA

