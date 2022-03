WAREHAM - A solar project for a little under 10 acres of a 48-acre farm on North Carver Road was approved by the Planning Board Monday. Applicant LSE Hydra of Connecticut has an option agreement with farm owners Linda and Andrew Rinta to lease the land needed for solar with the remaining land to continue to be farmed, according to the application filed with the town.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO