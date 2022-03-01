Is Tom Brady's retirement just a ploy?

Tom Brady is still the most talked about name in the NFL as free agency approaches. The Brady ™ Brand just got even hotter, and it has nothing to do with his uninspired hoodies and t-shirts.

There is another batch of “Brady is coming back” speculation. Let’s Go!!!!

The latest comes from Peter King, who writes in his Monday Morning Quarterback column about his “educated hunch” that Brady will return sometime within the next couple of years. That shouldn’t be surprising, considering nobody around the NFL actually seems to believe Brady is retired.

Even Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, Brady’s two dearest friends, can’t go along with the apparent ruse. Both of them say they wouldn’t be surprised if Brady plays football again.

Brady ignited the fervent speculation about his impending comeback less than one week after his farewell Instagram post. “I’m just gonna take things as they come,” he told Jim Gray on his podcast. “I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never.”

That’s all our imaginations needed to run wild. Some NFL Insiders are already making predictions about where Brady will play next season. Mike Florio says the 49ers, for what it’s worth. (Florio also reported Monday the Dolphins discussed pursuing Brady earlier this offseason.)

Brady’s 199 productions is also ensuring its founder stays in the news. The “30 for 30” special about The Tuck Rule aired Feb. 4, and we’re still waiting on the final episode of “Man in the Arena.”

Last week, we learned Brady will produce and appear in a new football-themed movie, “ Brady .” The supposed comedy is about a group of four best friends and Patriots diehards who make the trip to Atlanta for Super Bowl LI to see their hero, Tom Brady, complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Hollywood icons Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field will also star in the movie.

Brady’s brand is built around his incredible longevity as a football player. Do you know what’s even more amazing than leading the league in passing and touchdowns at 44?

Doing it at 45.

It’s apparent Brady was displeased with how last season ended. There are numerous reports about his dissatisfaction with Bruce Arians.

Brady’s retirement announcement buys him some time. He doesn’t enjoy OTAs, anyway. At this stage in his career, Brady knows how to get his body ready for an NFL season.

If you have any questions, just ask him.

Brady already rescued the Buccaneers as their quarterback in shining army. Will he re-rescue them, or move onto another team? Brady can leverage his way out of Tampa Bay with a demand: “trade me, or I retire for real.” (The Bucs would be wise to trade Brady under this scenario, regardless of what Arians says .)

This whole saga will make for an interesting docuseries.