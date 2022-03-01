ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Is Tom Brady's retirement just a ploy?

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3ja2_0eSaFo7600

Tom Brady is still the most talked about name in the NFL as free agency approaches. The Brady ™ Brand just got even hotter, and it has nothing to do with his uninspired hoodies and t-shirts.

There is another batch of “Brady is coming back” speculation. Let’s Go!!!!

The latest comes from Peter King, who writes in his Monday Morning Quarterback column about his “educated hunch” that Brady will return sometime within the next couple of years. That shouldn’t be surprising, considering nobody around the NFL actually seems to believe Brady is retired.

Even Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, Brady’s two dearest friends, can’t go along with the apparent ruse. Both of them say they wouldn’t be surprised if Brady plays football again.

Brady ignited the fervent speculation about his impending comeback less than one week after his farewell Instagram post. “I’m just gonna take things as they come,” he told Jim Gray on his podcast. “I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never.”

That’s all our imaginations needed to run wild. Some NFL Insiders are already making predictions about where Brady will play next season. Mike Florio says the 49ers, for what it’s worth. (Florio also reported Monday the Dolphins discussed pursuing Brady earlier this offseason.)

Brady’s 199 productions is also ensuring its founder stays in the news. The “30 for 30” special about The Tuck Rule aired Feb. 4, and we’re still waiting on the final episode of “Man in the Arena.”

Last week, we learned Brady will produce and appear in a new football-themed movie, “ Brady .” The supposed comedy is about a group of four best friends and Patriots diehards who make the trip to Atlanta for Super Bowl LI to see their hero, Tom Brady, complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Hollywood icons Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field will also star in the movie.

Brady’s brand is built around his incredible longevity as a football player. Do you know what’s even more amazing than leading the league in passing and touchdowns at 44?

Doing it at 45.

It’s apparent Brady was displeased with how last season ended. There are numerous reports about his dissatisfaction with Bruce Arians.

Brady’s retirement announcement buys him some time. He doesn’t enjoy OTAs, anyway. At this stage in his career, Brady knows how to get his body ready for an NFL season.

If you have any questions, just ask him.

Brady already rescued the Buccaneers as their quarterback in shining army. Will he re-rescue them, or move onto another team? Brady can leverage his way out of Tampa Bay with a demand: “trade me, or I retire for real.” (The Bucs would be wise to trade Brady under this scenario, regardless of what Arians says .)

This whole saga will make for an interesting docuseries.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Jogs In Black Crop Top In Costa Rica After Tom Brady’s Retirement – Photos

Gisele Bundchen never misses a workout! The model took to the beach for a jog while vacationing in Costa Rica with her family. No days off! Gisele Bundchen may be on vacation with her family in Costa Rica, but she’s still hitting the beach for a healthy daily jog! The model, 41, stayed fit for the run in a black sports bra and skimpy blue shorts, showing off her fit and toned figure while likely staying motivated via some workout music heard in her air pods. Gisele is currently vacationing at the tropical locale with her kids and husband, Tom Brady, 44, following his retirement from the NFL.
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers would not let Tom Brady play for another team?

Handfuls of knowledgeable individuals within the NFL community have openly questioned whether or not seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady is actually retired following the 2021 season, as some feel he simply wants to move on from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and play for a different contender. Brady has...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Lily Tomlin
Person
Sally Field
Person
Rita Moreno
ESPN 960 San Angelo

The Mahomes Family’s Drama Saga Is Never-Ending

Back in the middle of February, a report was tweeted, and then deleted, claiming Patrick Mahomes banned his brother and fiancee from attending his future games. My initial reaction was that was completely fabricated based on how Mahomes has been with his family in the past. Mahomes responded to the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady just gave another cryptic answer about a possible comeback

That's been a hot topic ever since the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback announced his retirement one month ago -- in part because Brady himself hasn't closed the door on a potential comeback. During an interview Tuesday morning, Brady continued to leave that door open. Before...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Nfl Insiders#American Football#The Tuck Rule#Patriots
Boston

Bills reportedly want Rob Gronkowski to end his career back home in Buffalo

"Nothing about Gronkowski’s 2021 production changed the Bills’ minds." Could the Bills land Rob Gronkowski? The new class of the AFC East reportedly believes so. According to Tim Graham of The Athletic, the Bills — who blew out the Patriots in a dominant 47-17 AFC Wild Card game in January — want to bolster their tight-end ranks with the New York native. Gronkowski grew up in Amherst, which is 20 minutes north of Orchard Park.
NFL
CBS Boston

Josh McDaniels Says He Talked To Bill Belichick Before Taking A Bunch Of Patriots Assistants To Vegas

FOXBORO (CBS) — Josh McDaniels left New England for Las Vegas this offseason, and he brought a lot of Patriots coaches with him. It has put Bill Belichick and his coaching staff in a rather precocious position, with several vacancies — and question marks — on the offensive side of the ball. It painted an interesting scenario in New England, especially since Belichick said a few years ago that he isn’t a big fan of departing coaches poaching the system they’re leaving. But McDaniels said Wednesday that he didn’t simply take all those assistants with him without chatting with his former...
NFL
NESN

Bucs GM Leaves Door Wide Open For Tom Brady To End Retirement

Jason Licht sounds like someone either unwilling to accept a breakup or genuinely hopeful for a reunion. Either way, it’s clear the Buccaneers aren’t over Tom Brady. Tuesday marked exactly one month since Brady formally announced his “retirement” — a word he still hasn’t used. Few seem convinced the 44-year-old truly is done playing quarterback in the NFL, and Brady himself has fueled the speculation. However, there are conflicting reports about whether Brady would return to play for Tampa Bay or try to force his way to another team, like the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

TE Rob Gronkowski still working out at Buccaneers facility, hasn't confirmed future plans

Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady is still publicly a retired former NFL player as of Tuesday afternoon even though he's repeatedly mentioned as a potential target of multiple teams. Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht raised eyes when he remarked Tuesday he's "going to leave the light on" regarding a possible Brady return to the franchise this spring or summer.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
NESN

This Patriots Move Is On NFL Writer’s Offseason Wish List

J.C. Jackson previously expressed a desire to re-sign with the Patriots, but history suggests New England won’t open up its wallet for the star cornerback. NFL writer Adam Schein, however, is hoping Bill Belichick goes against the grain this offseason. Schein on Tuesday rattled off nine potential transactions he...
NFL
The Spun

Report: AFC Contender Has Interest In Adding Rob Gronkowski

When Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football, everyone thought Rob Gronkowski would be next. However, the former New England Patriots star is still a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – for now. He’ll be a free agent once the 2022 league year officially kicks off in a just a couple weeks.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has 1-Word Reaction To Autograph Sale

Tom Brady’s social media team does it again. On Monday, Action Network’s Darren Rovell tweeted that the ball from Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LII pass to Rob Gronkowski recently sold at Heritage Auction. Adding, it went for the perfect price: $69,000. TB12’s response? “Nice.”. Super...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
NBC Sports

Could Rob Gronkowski finish career with Patriots' division rival?

We're not talking about a reunion with the New England Patriots. We're talking about Gronkowski's hometown Buffalo Bills, who are interested in signing the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end when he becomes a free agent later this month, The Athletic's Tim Graham reports. "There is hope at One Bills...
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy