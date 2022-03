TAMPA, Fla. — An air pollution precaution has been issued for Hillsborough County until midday Friday by the Environmental Protection Commission of Hillsborough County. Believe it or not, smoke from fires in Central and South America (also in the eastern U.S.) have combined with our warm temperatures and light winds to create elevated levels of pollution in our air.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO