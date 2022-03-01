ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville athletic director Todd Raymond hired by Grapevine-Colleyville district

By Rick Cantu, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMpWc_0eSaF21b00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sQq6_0eSaF21b00

Todd Raymond, who has spent 26 years as a football coach and school administrator in Central Texas, has been named executive director of athletics for the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District.

The GCISD board of trustees approved the hiring at its board meeting Monday night. Raymond has served as athletic director for Pflugerville schools since 2017.

Raymond, 49, said he is stepping out of his "comfort zone" by taking the job in the Metroplex. Along with being the AD in Pflugerville, he has been a head football coach at McCallum and Lehman and an assistant coach at Liberty Hill and Stony Point.

A night to remember: NFL player Anthony Harris takes Pflugerville's Audrey Soape to dance

"There are multiple reasons (for taking the job), but getting up to the Dallas-Fort Worth area is a big part of it," Raymond said Tuesday. "My daughter (Avery) is in school (at UT-Dallas). Expanding my network was a big part."

Raymond, a graduate of McCallum High and the University of Texas, will look over two high schools with a strong athletic pedigree. He noted that Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage currently rank Nos. 2-3 in the state's Lone Star Cup, which is based on team performance in district and state championships.

Todd Raymond named 2020 Athletic Director of the Year

During his time in Pflugerville, Raymond was named the 2020 Texas High School Athletic Director Association’s Region 6 Athletic Director of the Year.

“Coach Raymond was the right candidate for this position,” said Robin Ryan, superintendent of GCISD. “His continued success and dedication to leadership will only make us better as a district. He brings a wealth of experience and accomplishments to an already successful athletic program."

On Tuesday, Raymond told a story about his favorite athletic moment while working in Central Texas.

He said a former McCallum football player, Andre Banks, grew up in a "rough part of town" and the "statistics were against him" being successful after high school. Banks, though, played football and graduated from Stephen F. Austin and has a good job.

More: Pflugerville school district approves compensation to staff for ice, COVID closures

In 2017, Banks attended a Hendrickson-Cedar Ridge playoff game at The Pfield in Pflugerville. After the game, Banks thanked Raymond for making his path out of high school easier.

Raymond said Banks pulled him aside and made this heart-felt statement: "I never had the opportunity to say this to you when I was younger, but I really didn't know how. I wanted to say thank you to you and the coaches for everything you did for me. Because of you all, I've got a degree, I've got a great job, I've got a great family. Nothing about my situation when I was growing up should have led to this. It's all because of my coaches and being involved in athletics."

For Raymond, who will stay in Pflugerville until a replacement is found, the relationship he built with Banks stands out

"To me, that's the highest point," he said. "To know we had that type of impact on that young man's life."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Pflugerville athletic director Todd Raymond hired by Grapevine-Colleyville district

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty Hill, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Pflugerville, TX
Education
City
Pflugerville, TX
Local
Texas Education
Reuters

IPC makes Paralympics U-turn as Russia, Belarus face new sanctions

March 3 (Reuters) - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) bowed to pressure and made a U-turn on its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Winter Games while Formula One and UEFA imposed new sanctions on Thursday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions across...
UEFA
NBC News

States launch probe into TikTok’s effect on kids’ health

State attorneys general have launched a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young users’ mental health, widening government scrutiny of the wildly popular video platform. The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states led by California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. offers temporary legal status to Ukrainians, citing Russian attack

The Biden administration on Thursday offered tens of thousands of Ukrainians living in the U.S. a temporary humanitarian protection from deportation due to the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas created an 18-month Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Ukrainians who have...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen F. Austin
The Hill

White House knocks down talk of banning Russian oil imports

The White House on Thursday knocked down talk of banning Russian oil imports, warning doing so could further spike the already high price of gas for Americans after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) threw her support behind the idea. "Our objective and the president’s objective has been to maximize impact on...
POTUS
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

788
Followers
1K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy