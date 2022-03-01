ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

45th annual Beach to Bay Relay Marathon to return after two-year break

By John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 6 days ago
After a two-year hiatus, the 45th annual Beach to Bay Relay Marathon is returning to Corpus Christi.

Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 21, runners from across the nation will participate in one of the largest relay marathons in the United States.

At a press conference at City Hall Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said the event is targeted to keep the community healthy and fit. He said the city's goal is to have 1,500 teams of six people participate.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo said she met with Doug McBee, Beach to Bay race director, who was concerned the race again would be canceled due to COVID-19.

"After short conversation, I looked Doug in the eyes and I assured him we knew the importance of what this means to the community and thousands of runners who come to our city to experience this wonderful relay race," Guajardo said. "I told him we will do everything we could to help this event move forward again coming out of COVID. It is a part of Corpus Christi and it is a part of us. Like many things, it was put on hold but now it is back. It's coming back very strong."

Derrick Majchszak, Corpus Christi RTA managing director of operations, said the public transportation service will offer free rides to runners starting at 4:45 a.m. on the day of the event at the new Freedom Fitness area at Sunrise Mall. He said CCRTA will offer pickups and drop-offs during the various legs of the race.

The first Beach to Bay was founded in 1975 by Naval Capt. John Alden Butterfield as a way for runners to gather and honor the nation’s military personnel. Funds raised from the race serve more than 45 local charities, including the Special Olympics, the Naval Relief Society and other youth organizations in the Coastal Bend.

The marathon is a 26.2-mile course and divided into six legs that are approximately 4.4 miles. Each participant will run one leg and hand a baton to his or her team member at various official exchange points.

The race will start on North Padre Island, cross the Laguna Madre along the JFK Causeway, then travel through the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi and finish on Shoreline Boulevard.

To register and for more information, visit beachtobayrelay.com.

John Oliva covers education and community news in South Texas. Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times.

