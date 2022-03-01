ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawhuska, OK

RUGGED STATE MAT WEEKEND: Pawhuska's Lesharo Wildcat only medalist from area schools

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 6 days ago
A rough road.

That characterizes the experience of most of the area prep wrestlers at last weekend’s state wrestling championships.

Bartlesville’s Duke McGill (Class 6A, 145) — back in the Big Show for the second-straight year — had a short stay. He suffered elimination in the first round to Cason Deyalsingh (Norman), by pin.

Deyalsingh then lost in the quarterfinal but came back to make a deep consolation run.

For Barnsdall, Easton Malone (Class 3A, 170) also lost in the first round, pinned by Marlow’s Dason Davis.

Pawhuska’s Ryck Quillien (Class 3A, 138) also was nixed by pin in the opening round against Cash Sessions (Lexington).

Barnsdall’s Carson Dildine (285) made a deeper run. Dildine triumphed by SV (4-3) in the opening round against Chris Ward (Geary) to advance to the quarterfinals.

But, Dildine then lost two straight, both by pin.

Pawhuska’s Lesharo Wildcat (3A, 195) captured his quarterfinal match by pin against Owen Bigford (Comanche).

That win moved the Wildcat into the semifinals.

But, there would be no championship destiny for the hammerin’ Huskie. Jedd Barrett (Inola) sent him to the constolation bracker with a close decision, 5-2.

However, Wildcat finished strong. He dominated Cascia Hall’s Beau Hansen, by fall (1:30) in the ocnsolation semfiinals, and then earned a third-place medal by pinning (2:43) Jeston Gilliam (Plainfield) in the consolation final.

Girls state

Pawhuska’s Marion McCartney lost in the first round of the 132-pound division, pinned in 3:31.

Comments / 0

