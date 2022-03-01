Investigation opens into death of San Quentin inmate

An investigation is underway into the death of a San Quentin inmate who passed away Sunday night.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Joshua Miracle, 43, died while being treated at an outside hospital, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported in a press release . However, prison officials did not reveal why Miracle was hospitalized.

An investigation is underway into the death of a San Quentin inmate, Joshua Miracle, who passed away Sunday night. Photo credit California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Miracle was sentenced to death in 2006 in Santa Barbara for first degree murder with use of a deadly weapon and for committing a street gang act.

In 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a halt to the death penalty in California. "Our death penalty system has been, by all measures, a failure," he said . "It has discriminated against defendants who are mentally ill, black and brown, or can’t afford expensive legal representation."

Miracle's cause of death will be determined by the Marin County Sheriff's Office Coroner Division.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio

FAVORITE KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram