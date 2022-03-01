5 injured in stabbing at The Boot on Mardi Gras Day

Several people were injured and at least one person was stabbed at The Boot after a person was denied entry to the popular college bar according to Nola.com.

The news outlet reports, Loyola President Tania Tetlow sent out an alert to the campus community which reportedly said a fight broke out at the popular college bar after someone “became violent” after they were not allowed to enter the bar.

NOPD along with Tulane and Loyola University police say it happened around 7:45 a.m., Mardi Gras morning at the corner of Broadway and Zimple Street.

The NOPD says the people injured in the attack, whose ages are, 22, 27, 32, 21, and 40, were treated at the hospital. No arrests have been made at this time as the investigation is ongoing.