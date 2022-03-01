Man kills his young daughter, wounds wife, shoots himself in Troy: police

TROY (WWJ) -- A man and a young girl are dead, and a woman is hospitalized after a triple shooting in Troy.

Troy Police said the alleged shooter killed himself and there is no danger to the public following the "domestic incident" on Tuesday.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police said a 911 call came in from a 39-year-old woman at the Northfield Hills Condominium Complex reporting that she'd been shot by her husband.

The caller said she'd fled to her neighbor’s condo, and that her husband had left.

Officers arrived and the woman was rushed to a local hospital.

At the home on Brentwood, police found a "young female" who is believed to be the couple's daughter, dead of a gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom. Police did not release the girl's age.

Police got ahold of the suspected shooter on the phone and then found him parked at the condo complex clubhouse.

As officers approached the car, police said the 52-year-old man shot himself in the head. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A handgun that investigators believe was used in all three shootings has been recovered, police said.

Troy High School and Hamilton Elementary School were under a brief lockdown during the incident, but those lockdowns have since been lifted.

The investigation is ongoing.

No names have been released.