WATCH: Atlanta business women will be virtual guests for President Biden's State of the Union address tonight

When President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address tonight several Atlantans will be among the virtual guests. The speech is expected to be dominated by the war in Ukraine, as-well-as the economy, inflation, and the pandemic.

Dovetail Consulting owner Mignon Allen will be a virtual guest for President Biden's State of the Union address. Photo credit Mignon Allen

Mignon Allen tells Audacy Atlanta's Maria Boynton that she is honored to be named a "Hometown Hero" and will be watching the President this evening. Allen says because of President Biden's American Rescue Plan, she was able to secure the Economic Injury Disaster Loan for her business Dovetail Consulting, based in College Park, GA. "Before this," Allen says, "we sustained our business largely on the delivery of high-quality services and cost-efficiency rather than traditional banking. But now, these funds will allow me to finally lift my head up from the day-to-day project delivery and have the time and resources to implement long-term strategies for business growth and professional development and provide thoughtful leadership to the public transportation industry as a whole."

Allen will be joined by Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, President of the Morehouse School of Medicine, and Pouya Dianat, another small business owner, as guests of Fifth District Congresswoman Nikema Williams.

Rep. Williams says of Allen, Dr. Rice, and Dianat, "It’s because of their work and dedication to the communities they serve that we can truly Build Back Better. By highlighting their work, we can show that the policies we’ve passed, and that President Joe Biden will announce in his State of the Union, have real benefits for the people of Atlanta."