Athletic tights created to match every skin color — and they’re made in North Carolina

By Brad Jones
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

(WGHP) — Whether you’re watching the Olympics or another sporting event, athletes at the very top of their game face a lot of challenges.

Brad Jones has more on Aurora Tights, a company that’s trying to put a few of those challenges in the past, with a line of athletic wear that’s Made in North Carolina.

You can find out more about their line of tights and athletic wear by visiting their website .

