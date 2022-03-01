Wyoming Inmate Redenbaugh Dies

I love country music, and especially some good old ‘90s country. One of my favorite bands is Diamond Rio. I was excited to learn they were going to play for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Crisis Fund dinner on Saturday night. The Crisis Fund was created to help volunteers that are in financial need. With 3,500 volunteers, it happens and to date they have given out over $350,000 to support the folks who support the rodeo. I smiled for an hour as Diamond Rio played hit song after hit song, but the best part was the $130,000 raised to make sure the Crisis Fund is able to be there for the volunteers.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO