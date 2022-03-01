ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

How to watch Michigan State vs. Michigan basketball on TV, live stream, betting line

By Phil Friend, Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The 25th-ranked Michigan State men's basketball team will travel to Michigan on Tuesday, March 1 at Crisler Center.

Michigan State is 19-9 (10-7 Big Ten) after beating Purdue, 68-65 , on Saturday. Michigan is 15-12 (9-8 B1G) after losing to Illinois, 93-85 , on Sunday.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Michigan basketball

Game time : 8:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 1

TV : FS1

FS1 broadcasters are Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Donny Marshall (analyst).

On DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On Dish, FS1 is channel 150.

Online live stream : FOXsports.com/live , FOX Sports app

Online radio broadcast : TuneIn

Satellite radio : Sirius channel 85, XM channel 195, SiriusXM.com 957

Complete list of Michigan State terrestrial radio affiliates .

TIPOFF: Michigan State basketball at Michigan: Matchup analysis and a prediction

Michigan State vs. Michigan basketball gambling odds

Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite over Michigan State, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under total for the game is 143.5 points.

Contact digital sports reporter Phil Friend at 517-377-1220 or pfriend@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Phil_Friend .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: How to watch Michigan State vs. Michigan basketball on TV, live stream, betting line

MLive.com

Michigan mauls Michigan State in rivalry rematch

ANN ARBOR -- One team looked like it was desperate to impress the NCAA Tournament selection committee. The other played as if it already had an invitation locked up. Michigan jumped on Michigan State early, led by double digits most of the way, and won 87-70 Tuesday at Crisler Center to earn a season split in the men’s basketball rivalry.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

What Tom Izzo said about Michigan before rivalry showdown

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was overly complimentary of Michigan ahead of the last meeting between the two Big Ten foes back in January, and the head man praised U-M again before Tuesday night’s showdown. Michigan is without its own head coach, Juwan Howard, for the rest of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
On3.com

Wolverine TV podcast with Ant Wright: Breaking down Michigan win over MSU, Hunter Dickinson's iconic performance

Michigan Wolverines basketball dominated Michigan State en route to an 87-70 win over the Spartans Tuesday night at Crisler Center. TheWolverine.com’s Clayton Sayfie was joined by college basketball analyst and former Michigan player Ant Wright to break down the entire game, which included an iconic, 33-point performance from sophomore center Hunter Dickinson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Three quick thoughts from Michigan's dominant victory over Michigan State

The Michigan Wolverines moved to 16-12 (10-8 Big Ten) with a dominant 87-70 victory over rival Michigan State on Tuesday in Ann Arbor. The pressure is not completely off of a team looking to make the NCAA Tournament, but it was a huge box checked down the stretch. Here are three quick thoughts on the Michigan victory and the performances that led to it. [...]
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

MSU and Michigan to Play at Lugnuts Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts announced Thursday that their stadium, Jackson Field, will host a Michigan State vs. Michigan game next month. It’s a regular season game moved from East Lansing, set to begin at 5pm Friday, April 15th. The game will be televised live on ESPNU. The Spartans earlier face the Lugnuts in the traditional Crosstown Showdown at 7pm on April 6th.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Women Down Purdue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team, an eighth seed, downed Purdue Thursday in its first game of the Big Ten tournament being played in Indianapolis. The Spartans won 73-69 to improve to 15-14 on the season. Nia Clouden led the way with 22 points after being charged with three fouls in the first half. The Spartans move on to the quarter-finals at 11:30am Friday against top seed Ohio State. The Buckeyes have beaten the Spartans in both regular season meetings and are the top seed in the tournament. All of the tournament games are being televised live on the Big Ten Network.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU To Continue With Grass in Spartan Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is considering an addition of artificial turf to Spartan Stadium but it will not be added for the 2022 home schedule. MSU has had a grass field since 2002. The school is considering the replacement of grass with artificial turf reportedly at the request of head coach Mel Tucker. Previous coaches John L. Smith and Mark Dantonio also wanted artificial turf but were denied. Whether it is installed during Tucker’s tenure will be considered in the near future so sources tell WILX TV.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
