How to watch Michigan State vs. Michigan basketball on TV, live stream, betting line

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team, an eighth seed, downed Purdue Thursday in its first game of the Big Ten tournament being played in Indianapolis. The Spartans won 73-69 to improve to 15-14 on the season. Nia Clouden led the way with 22 points after being charged with three fouls in the first half. The Spartans move on to the quarter-finals at 11:30am Friday against top seed Ohio State. The Buckeyes have beaten the Spartans in both regular season meetings and are the top seed in the tournament. All of the tournament games are being televised live on the Big Ten Network.

LANSING, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO