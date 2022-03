PENSACOLA, Fla. (KAIT) - Arkansas State head basketball coach Mike Balado says it was both a happy accident and a case of being at the right place at the right time. But regardless, once Balado saw Norchad Omier play basketball for the first time, he knew he wanted the big man to don the scarlet and black. Before Omier was rattling rims at Arkansas State, he was just a kid who loved playing sports growing up in Bluefields, Nicaragua.

