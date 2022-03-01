ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kohl’s﻿ Posted Increased Sales And Earnings In 2022

By Walter Loeb
 2 days ago
Kohl's fourth quarter exceeded expectations. Sales increased 5.8% to $6.5 billion in the quarter and increased 22.9% to $19.4 billion in the full year. Fully diluted earnings per share were $2.20 in the quarter compared to $2.22 in 2021 and $7.33 in the full fiscal 2022 compared to $0.21 in fiscal...

