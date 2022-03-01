Playing beyond their years, MSU's Matilda Ekh, Dee Hagemann earn spots on Big Ten freshman team

Matilda Ekh didn’t really know what to expect when she boarded a plane from Sweden to start her college basketball journey at Michigan State.

But she didn’t anticipate needing to make a huge impact in her debut season.

Ekh has been forced to do just that this season along with freshman DeeDee Hagemann.

As injuries have taken their toll and severely limited the depth for the Spartan women’s basketball team, Ekh and Hagemann have been forced to log major minutes.

And they’ve delivered in those, filling key roles on the court as starters.

Ekh and Hagemann were both honored by their contributions Tuesday and were named to the Big Ten’s all-freshman team. Both were also selected honorable mention all-Big Ten.

“I really expected them both to contribute quite a bit," MSU coach Suzy Merchant said. "I just think they were forced into having to do it for 40 minutes night in and night out for an entire season give or take,. I think the role they were going to play would have been significant, I didn’t anticipate it having to be that long for that many minutes. I thought they played beyond their years a little bit."

Ekh and Hagemann were among three Spartans to earn all-Big ten honors with senior Nia Clouden being named to the first team.

Ekh, who has started 27 of MSU's 28 games entering Thursday's Big Ten tournament game against Purdue, was honored after being one of the Big Ten's top scorers and 3-point shooters. She ranked 22nd in the Big Ten in scoring among qualified players at 11.5 points per game. Ekh ranked eighth in the Big Ten by shooting 39.2% from 3-point range and and 10th with 2.2 3-point field goals made per game.

Ekh was named the Big Ten freshman of the week three times and had four games with at at least 20 points while being the Spartans' second-leading scorer. Her 62 3-pointers this season are the third-most by a freshman in program history.

Hagemann ranked fourth in the Big Ten with an average of 5.4 assists per game. Her 135 assists are the third-most by a freshman in program history. Hagemann has averaged 7.9 points and started 16 of the 25 games she has appeared in.

“DeeDee ran this team, she brought energy, she could create offense for other people," Merchant said. "Matilda was steady as a 3-point shooter and someone you had to worry about on the perimeter, which helped our inside game. Them getting this award is certainly well earned and one they deserve.

"There are times where I feel like I think they would have been better if I could have given them more rest, but we just didn’t have the people to do that this year. For them to just gut it out, and grind it out, I feel like the award is just as much for their performance as it is for a little bit as their guts and grit as freshmen having to log the long minutes they did.”

With the freshman duo being key pieces to the future, Ekh believes what they endured this season will be beneficial.

“It’s been a tough season in some ways," Ekh said. "That’s kind of when you grow when you’re going through adversity. I think at the end of the day this has been good for us in a lot of ways. We haven’t had all the results we wanted this season, I think this will help us a lot in the future."

Clouden was a four-time all-Big Ten selection after repeating as a first team pick. She ranked fifth in the Big Ten in scoring at 20.4 points per game.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Playing beyond their years, MSU's Matilda Ekh, Dee Hagemann earn spots on Big Ten freshman team