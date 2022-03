So that they will be valued, seen, heard, and served. Contra Costa, CA – — RCF Connects, formerly known as Richmond Community Foundation, a local community foundation that is a motivator in Contra Costa County in the field of philanthropy and community change, announces the creation of the Equity for Black Women and Girls Task Force. The task force, led by RCF Connects’ Board Chair Dr. Cynthia LeBlanc, represents a collaboration of community leaders, will oversee an effort to create an awareness campaign to help inform the public of the inequities experienced by Black women and girls in our community and to ensure they gain access to the resources that can help them overcome and change current policies, practices and attitudes that are root causes of the inequities that we see today.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO