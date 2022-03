(Undated) -- Iowa is being called one of the least sinful states in America. WalletHub says Iowa is the fifth-least sinful state in the U.S., behind Idaho, Wyoming, Vermont, and South Dakota. WalletHub says Iowa ranks best in the jealousy and vanity categories, ranking in the top five in both. WalletHub says the most sinful state is Nevada. The full list of states is available here.

