ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Easy Tea Bomb Recipe!

By Laura Gummerman
A Beautiful Mess
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love a fun food trend. First, it was hot chocolate bombs all over the internet and now it’s tea bombs! I love my morning coffee, but I’m also a big tea person. I love making hot drinks like Earl Grey Tea Lattes or cold Thai Tea with Boba, so when...

abeautifulmess.com

Comments / 0

Related
butterwithasideofbread.com

ORANGE CREAMSICLE POKE CAKE

Orange Creamsicle Poke Cake made with a white cake mix, orange soda, orange Jello and vanilla pudding! Fun and fruity cake recipe that is perfect for a crowd!. We love poke cakes and this one is absolutely amazing. It’s ready to hit the dessert table at your next BBQ, potluck, or holiday family gathering. Made with a few simple ingredients and kept chilled in the fridge, it’s the perfect way to cool down after a hot day in the sun!
RECIPES
Shelbyville News

Chew This! Applesauce Cake with Caramel Frosting

My Grandma Barbra loved applesauce cakes and I remembered making this one and adding the caramel frosting on top and how much she loved it, so I decided to share it here with all of you. Applesauce cake is really like a less-spicy version, if you will, of the typical spice cake. Some spice cakes are full of spice, along with even raisins, carrots and sometimes even coconut. This recipe that I am sharing, gets its spice from ground cinnamon and that is it. There is something about the ground cinnamon and the applesauce that really pairs well with the caramel frosting. It is important, with this recipe, to add the applesauce chilled and to make sure and not worry when the batter seems to have curdled. You have not messed up the recipe, it is just a chemical process that happens with this cake and is totally fine. I even use this caramel frosting recipe to top chocolate brownies or even chocolate mayonnaise cakes. It really is rich and delicious!
SHELBYVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loose Tea#Sugar Alcohol#Tea Bag#Tea Drinking#Food Drink#Earl Grey Tea Lattes#Thai Tea#Isomalt
DFW Community News

Easy Homemade Bisquick Mix Recipe

You can make so many different things with this homemade Bisquick mix, from pancakes, to biscuits, to strawberry shortcake!. There’s no need to buy the boxed version when you can make your own Bisquick mix substitute, that makes the richest, buttery, melt-in-your-mouth biscuits!. What Ingredients Do I Need To...
RECIPES
SheKnows

This One Genius Kitchen Tool Will Eliminate All of Your Fruit Fly Problems

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you love to cook, chances are you’re willing to whip up a meal or bake a batch of cookies even under semi-dire circumstances. We’ve cooked in kitchens that felt impossibly small, we’ve utilized our air fryers and toaster ovens for things we never imagined could be cooked in them, and we’ve acted like a contestant on Chopped and made dinner out of a handful of random ingredients we’d forgotten in our pantry....
LIFESTYLE
Tree Hugger

How to Make Homemade Eyeliner? 4 Easy Recipes

Do you know what’s in that store-bought eyeliner you’re using? Chances are it's loaded with toxins and packaged in plastic. And no matter how much you love your favorite eyeliner, it’s just not worth the risk to your well-being or the environment. With homemade eyeliner, you can skip the harmful ingredients and opt for a clean, green alternative.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Washington Post

New Orleans-Style Barbecue Shrimp

This spicy, indulgent dish can be ready in about 15 minutes. Just don’t forget the napkins because the saucy shrimp are traditionally served with the heads and peel on. (Don’t want the mess? Go ahead and peel and remove the heads before cooking.) This recipe is from "Mr. B's Bistro Cookbook,” which features recipes from the Brennan family restaurant in the New Orleans’s French Quarter. Use your favorite brand of Creole seasoning or make your own (see related recipe). Add a crisp green salad to balance the rich shrimp, if you like.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
30Seconds

Creamy Beef Taco Soup Recipe: Don't Lose This 30-Minute Ground Beef Taco Soup Recipe

Mmm. Mmmm. That's the sound I was making while eating this creamy beef taco soup recipe. After one bite, it was already in my recipe rotation. Delicious, even before adding the toppings (I used chopped red onion, cilantro, fresh jalapenos and avocado). After adding the toppings, it was even more delicious-er. (Yes, that's officially a word now.) Try this easy soup recipe on your family tonight.
RECIPES
Mashed

How Spanish Cuisine Influenced The Creation Of Jambalaya

Anyone who has experienced the rich food culture in Louisiana knows that creole and cajun cuisines are an explosion of flavor with a myriad of different global influences. The cuisine of Louisiana is usually divided into two subgroups: Cajun and Creole. There's a lot of overlap between the dishes, ingredients, and flavors of these cuisines, but there are some significant differences.
LOUISIANA STATE
recipesgram.com

Italian Crostata with Green Tea Cream and Berries Recipe

This crostata with green tea cream and berries is so specific, creamy, and very delicious! The combination of green tea and blackberries is so unique and refreshing – just ideal for the spring-summer time!. The dessert may sound like it originates from Japan, but I ate this special treat...
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Easy Chicken and Rice Recipe Made in Instant Pot!

I am always on the hunt for the best Instant Pot comfort dish recipes–like Instant Pot Chicken and Rice! Made from pantry staples, this easy dinner idea is a total winner for busy weeknights!. Can You Cook Rice And Chicken Together In An Instant Pot?. I have actually been...
RECIPES
Washington Post

Skillet chicken with pan sauce takes a weeknight dinner from simple to special

This recipe comes from the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here to get one weeknight dinner recipe, tips for substitutions, techniques and more in your inbox Monday through Thursday. Steaming, braising, frying, roasting — we’ve discussed a lot of techniques in this newsletter over the past year. In the next...
RECIPES
Denver Post

Sheet-pan fried rice, chicken and rice with scallion-ginger sauce and more recipes for the week

I just got a rice cooker, and I won’t shut up about it. In the evenings, I set it to steam rice as I finish work, and in the mornings, I fill it with steel-cut oats to cook as I get ready. I’ll add frozen berries just before I take my dog, Rudy, around the block, leaving them to warm gently in the residual heat. And, sometimes, I eat straight out of it. (I know.) What it provides is ease and comfort, something steady, warming and reliable during unsettling days.
RECIPES
Parade

50 of the Best Creole Recipes to Enjoy for Black History Month, Mardi Gras and Beyond

February is a fantastic month for food. Even though the weather can be cold and frustrating, there are so many chances to make deliciously comforting dishes. All month long, we can celebrate Black History Month by making and eating flavorful soul food recipes. Then, it’s time to celebrate Mardi Gras season, most notably in New Orleans, the home of some of the most iconic Mardi Gras celebrations in history. So let’s bring together both traditions with this collection of 50 delicious Creole recipes!
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy